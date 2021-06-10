Ministry Announces Touring Band Lineup For The Industrial Strength Tour Starting October 3
With less than 4 months until the kickoff of the much-anticipated Industrial Strength Tour on October 3, Ministry today shares the official touring lineup of the band that will be appearing on the 23-date trek.
In addition to Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen (vocals, guitar), the band will include Roy Mayorga (drums), Paul D'Amour (bass), Cesar Soto (guitar), Monte Pittman (guitar) and John Bechdel (keyboards). In the coming weeks, Ministry's official social media pages will share thoughts from each of the members on getting back on the road and what fans can expect
The Industrial Strength Tour kicks off October 3, 2021 in Albuquerque and will run through November 3, 2021 in Seattle with many dates quickly selling out. The night will include special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors not only the 40th anniversary of Ministry in 2021 but also the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.
Show dates will also include brand-new material from Ministry's upcoming 15th studio album, with news to be announced soon about its release.
THE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH TOUR
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2021
***indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing
October 2021
3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT
6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT
8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre SOLD OUT
11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***
24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT
30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT
31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
November 2021
2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater SOLD OUT
3 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo SOLD OUT
Photo Credit: Derick Smith