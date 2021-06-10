Ministry Announces Touring Band Lineup For The Industrial Strength Tour Starting October 3

With less than 4 months until the kickoff of the much-anticipated Industrial Strength Tour on October 3, Ministry today shares the official touring lineup of the band that will be appearing on the 23-date trek.

In addition to Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen (vocals, guitar), the band will include Roy Mayorga (drums), Paul D'Amour (bass), Cesar Soto (guitar), Monte Pittman (guitar) and John Bechdel (keyboards). In the coming weeks, Ministry's official social media pages will share thoughts from each of the members on getting back on the road and what fans can expect

The Industrial Strength Tour kicks off October 3, 2021 in Albuquerque and will run through November 3, 2021 in Seattle with many dates quickly selling out. The night will include special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors not only the 40th anniversary of Ministry in 2021 but also the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Show dates will also include brand-new material from Ministry's upcoming 15th studio album, with news to be announced soon about its release.

THE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH TOUR

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2021

***indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing

October 2021

3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT

8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre SOLD OUT

11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***

24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 2021

2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

3 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Derick Smith