Million-Plus Streaming Country Artist Pamela Hopkins Hits #1 UK ITunes, Prepares Singles Collection For Christmas

The Little Rock singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases "Givin' A Damn" featuring new #1 UK single with Jason Lee Campbell "One More Last Kiss."

With more than 1.5 million Spotify streams and 3 consecutive international iTunes #1s under her belt, Pamela Hopkins is ready to unleash a full-length collection of her biggest singles, just in time for Christmas. On December 21st, 2021, Hopkins releases "Givin' A Damn," a collection of 8 of her most recent singles. In addition to her #1s "Back When," "Givin' A Damn (Don't Go With My Outfit)" and "Little Things" (duet with Matt Dame), Pamela unveils a new duet with Jason Lee Campbell, "One More Last Kiss." Written by Hopkins, Dave Lenahan, and Melissa Leigh Johnson, the single hit #1 UK iTunes Country upon its December 10th release date.

Pamela says, "I had this idea of writing a story about a forbidden love affair that needs to end but the couple just can't bear to be away from one another. They depend on each other and have such a passionate love for one another, that if it HAS to end, they both need 'one more last kiss' to remember each other by."

Pre-order for the full-length is available now at https://pamelahopkinsmusic.com/new-album-pre-sale-pamela-hopkins-givin-a-damn-don-t-go-with-my-outfit.

Hopkins continues, "If you have enjoyed any of my music over the past year and a half, you can now have an autographed hard copy. You're also helping me create more music by purchasing my merch and CD's. Thank you all again for being so supportive-I'm super excited to have my songs in a physical CD!"

Little Rock, Arkansas native Pamela Hopkins is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019. With 7 single releases since 2020, Hopkins has topped the international iTunes sales charts 5 times. Her music videos have received accolades at film festivals around the globe. She is also a Josie Music Awards winner. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US.

Learn more at https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.com.