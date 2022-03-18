Miles Releases New Single 'Miss Independent'

Singer/songwriter and rapper MILES has released his upbeat new pop-rap single, "MISS INDEPENDENT," which skates along on bright guitars, finger-snaps, smooth beats, and a lively chorus. Celebrating financial independence, the track is a modern-day love song that captures a moment in time. "MISS INDEPENDENT" is available on all streaming platforms, with the accompanying visualizer available to watch, too.

"I grew up obsessed with pop music. I really wanted to challenge myself not to overthink this song. I wanted it to sound smooth, like how Ty Dolla $ign slides on a track, and that no matter what was said, it just sounds good in your ears," MILES explains about "MISS INDEPENDENT." "Pair that with a message I firmly believe in - encouraging others to do what makes them happy and allow them to live the way they want - and I had my song. It's simple enough that you can get lost in the music, but a message that shines through if you really listen to what is being said," he added.

MILES creates the kind of music everyone can bump proudly and relate to when navigating life, relationships, and dating in the modern era, and "MISS INDEPENDENT" is no exception. "I have grit in my voice that comes from my experiences," MILES explains. "I'm channeling what I go through into my music and letting the emotion out when I sing. I make big energy anthems meant to leave you with a smile."

MILES' story might be almost as wild as his fusion of breezy hip-hop, earthshaking pop, and grimy rock. The St. Louis-born and Los Angeles-based artist weaves past genre lines with an unpredictable and undeniable style of his own. Slowly, but surely, he developed a following online before cooking up "WHAT IN TARNATION" (2020) back in St. Louis. Beyond inspiring thousands of TikTok videos, it raked in over six million Spotify streams as he signed to Elektra Records. He maintained his momentum with the captivating, high-energy follow up singles, "DESPERADOS" and "MOSH PIT."

After generating 20 million-plus streams, MILES is currently working on new music, expected for release later this year, kickstarting a new era for this exciting artist to watch. Stay tuned for more to come.

﻿"I'm just a kid from St. Louis who had a crazy dream to go to the city of Angels and make music," MILES added. "When you listen to me, I hope you feel like you can live the fullest life you can."

Watch the new music video here: