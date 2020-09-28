Mike Konstanty Joins with Leela D on New Track, 'Come To My Room'

The track is a part of Toolroom House Party Vol. 3

Polish DJ and producer Mike Konstanty has joined forces with UK singer-songwriter Leela D on new track 'Come To My Room'.

Announcing itself with a chunky, pulsating bassline, 'Come To My Room' makes way for Leela D's scintillating vocals and a euphoric piano breakdown - an infectious club cut that's simply impossible to ignore.

The track will be released as part of Toolroom House Party Vol. 3, an extensive, 83-track Toolroom compilation, featuring the likes of Hannah Wants, Nic Fanciulli, Archie Hamilton, Gene Farris and label head Mark Knight.

Hailing from the Polish capital of Warsaw, Mike Konstanty burst onto the scene earlier this year, where he released his debut track 'Prayer For Rain' on Toolroom for their Miami 2020 compilation. The track reached number 3 on the Tech House Chart on traxsource. Already a well respected DJ on the international stage, he has also shared booths with world-class artists such as Claptone, Riva Starr, DOORLY and Camelphat.

A London-based singer, songwriter and producer Leela D is best known for lending her soaring vocals to Kisch's 2017 club banger 'Love All Day', a track that has racked up 1.9 million Spotify streams and received support from BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Danny Howard.

'Come To My Room' is a feelgood dancefloor jam that's ready to kickstart a dismal year.

