Mike Dean Releases New Visual Album 'ECHOPLEX (Live 2021)'

Today Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean (Beyoncé, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Madonna, and more) has released a 21-track visual album entitled ECHOPLEX (LIVE 2021) via Platoon, exclusively on Apple Music.

The audio-only album is available across all other digital streaming platforms. The video was shot by Disrupter Productions, in front of a live audience over the course of two sold out nights at the Echoplex in Los Angeles. It is based off of his last two synthesizer albums, 4:22 and 4:20, with a feature from Rahim from Christine and the Queens. The hour long visual is reminiscent of a festival setting, recreated in a small nightclub.

"This project came together really quickly," Mike says. "Although it was a mad dash it provided a lot of creative relief in my life. With live shows slowly coming back, I hope that the video can make people feel like they are experiencing a live concert, in their very own living room."

Mike Dean is an acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist, renowned as the industry's chief architect of sound, musical theory, mixing, mastering and engineering across multiple genres that span from hip-hop to pop. Dean's wide-reaching discography includes seminal albums such as Madonna's 'Rebel Heart' and 'Madame X' as Executive Producer as well as producer mixer mastering engineer Beyonce's 'Lemonade,' Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD' and 'Highest in the Room' and other landmark, multi-platinum releases.

His most recent projects include Kanye West's DONDA, Madonna's Madame X Documentary premiering in October, and co-producing Christine and the Queens, Don Toliver, and 070 Shake's upcoming albums.