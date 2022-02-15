Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Unveil 'Electric Gypsy'

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs debut their new song, "Electric Gypsy," today alongside a George Mays (My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard, Chicano Batman) directed video. Watch the new music video below!

Of the new single, Campbell says, "'Electric Gypsy' is one of my favorite songs on the new record. The song came to me in a moment of inspiration before a session with the band-and we recorded it that day in one take, guitar solo and all."

"Electric Gypsy" is the latest song to be revealed from the band's second studio album, External Combustion, set for release on March 4 via BMG. Most recently, the group premiered their blistering garage-rock single, "Wicked Mind," with an accompanying video.

External Combustion showcases Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' evolution, pushing the band to a new level, jumping ahead in vision and drive, proving the first record was no one-shot deal. "The band became this spontaneous type of combustion-to borrow a word," Campbell recalls. "The longer we played, the more intuitive it got."

Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks), the 11-track album was recorded at Campbell's home studio, Hocus Pocus Recorders in Los Angeles. External Combustion also features Margo Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench on "Lightning Boogie." Although Campbell wrote most of the songs on the new album within the past year, two of the tracks had been written in the 90's, only to be rediscovered in Campbell's extensive vault of unreleased compositions.

The band will finally embark on their first-ever national tour this spring, featuring an extensive run of sold-out headlining shows. Kicking off on March 9, the tour includes performances at Brooklyn Bowl in both New York City and Nashville, Chicago's Park West and Philadelphia's World Café Live, as well as multiple dates at Los Angeles' Troubadour and San Francisco's The Independent. In addition, Campbell & The Dirty Knobs will perform a run of arena and amphitheater shows with Chris Stapleton in June and July. Full tour routing can be found below.

The Dirty Knobs came together nearly two decades ago, after Campbell met guitarist Jason Sinay (Neil Diamond, Ivan Neville) at a session and liked the way their guitars sounded together. What began as a less structured project for Campbell in between The Heartbreakers' touring became something else altogether when they added the rhythm section of bassist Lance Morrison (Don Henley) and drummer Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morissette).

What followed was several years of intimate, almost incognito, performances in the band's home base of Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California cities. After all those years playing together, it became clear The Dirty Knobs should take what they were doing to the next level. Following the passing of Campbell's longtime compatriot, friend and bandmate Tom Petty and his performances with Fleetwood Mac on their 2018-2019 World Tour, The Dirty Knobs released their album Wreckless Abandon in 2020 to widespread praise.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 9-Tampa, FL-The Orpheum

March 11-Gainesville, FL-High Dive

March 12-Gainesville, FL- High Dive

March 15-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

March 17-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live

March 19-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

March 20-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

March 23-New York, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

March 25-Derry, NH-Tupelo Music Hall

March 26-Ridgefield, CT-Ridgefield Playhouse

March 28-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere

March 30-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi Fi Lounge

March 31- Indianapolis, IN-The Hi Fi Lounge

April 2-Chicago, IL-Park West

April 4-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line

April 15-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

April 16-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

April 19- Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

April 20- Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

April 23-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre

April 24-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

April 26-Dallas, TX-Trees

April 28-Houston, TX-Warehouse Live Studio

April 30-Austin, TX-Antone's

May 1-Austin, TX-Antone's

June 2-Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Arena*

June 3-Portland, OR-Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

June 4- George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 11-San Bernardino, CA-Glen Helen Amphitheater*

June 16-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena*

June 17-Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre*

June 18-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre*

June 23-Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre*

June 24-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center*

June 25-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center*

July 23-Chicago, IL-Wrigley Field*

*w/ Chris Stapleton