Midge Ure Sets North American Live Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Midge Ure returns to North America with his 'Band In A Box' kicking off with a performance at the Cruel World Fest in Pasadena, California on May 17. The ever-busy Ure is currently in the middle of a months long Global tour and is looking forward to crossing the pond again

"This year sees the continuation of the sell out UK ‘Catalog Tour’ taking me into Belgium, Holland, Germany and Scandinavia with various festivals in South Africa and Dubai so I’m far from resting on my laurels," says Ure.

"I’m nervous and excited about bringing my Band in a Box set up back into the US and Canada, especially forward to performing at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena. A few friends and contemporaries have played there before and tell me great things. A great chance for listeners of Kroq and 91x from the old days to hear some of the songs those cutting edge stations used to play."

Ure also recently released a live album Midge Ure Royal Albert Hall 04.10.23. The gig took place on his seventieth birthday in October of 2023, a one-night only concert at the iconic venue celebrating his entire catalogue including playing Ultravox's Vienna album in full. Joined by his long-time Band Electronica and special guests, cellist Caroline Dale (London Metropolitan Orchestra, Peter Gabriel, David Gilmour, Sinéad O’Connor), and composer Ty Unwin who worked with Midge on his 2017 Orchestrated album.

Midge talks about the recording: "This album was never meant to happen. The restrictions involved when playing a prestigious venue like the Royal Albert Hall were so great that recording audio or video was out of the question, or so I thought. Modern mixing desks have the capability to multitrack record these days so we tend to record most shows, so finding out we had a recording of that magical evening was a relief. A deal was struck with the venue and this is the result. A little moment captured forever."

Midge Ure on playing the 2025 Cruel Fest Line-Up. "Having seen most of my musician friends play Cruel World I was feeling a little ‘left out’ but with the success of my ‘Band in a Box Tour’ of North America last year I felt this was the right performance format and the perfect time to step up and play some of those Ultravox, Visage and solo tunes.” He adds "‘Band in a box’ is me and long time keyboard sidekick Charlie Round Turner jumping between guitars and synths, loops and samples to bring the audience the sound and feel those classic tunes deserve."

Midge Ure is still hosting his Backstage Lockdown Club giving fans exclusive access to a series of intimate, musical events on a monthly subscription basis.

Tour Dates

May 17 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Fest

May 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

May 19 - Denver , CO - Oriental Theater

May 21 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

May 22 New York, NY - Sony Hall

May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - TBA

May 24 - Mississauga, ON, Canada - Classic Bowl

Midge Ure has an impressive catalogue fronting the groundbreaking electrorock band Ultravox as well as being a member of such notable bands as Visage and Thin Lizzy. He helped form Band Aid where he produced and co-wrote the smash charity single 'Do They Know It's Christmas,' still one of the biggest singles in UK music history. He was also one of the principle creators of Live Aid and Live 8 along with Bob Geldof. Ure has spent most of his career touring the globe playing solo and with Ultravox who reformed in 2009. He served the notable role of MD for the Princes Trust at the Royal Albert Hall with a cast of the usual suspects including Queen, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Mark King. Ure is now working on three albums including a follow-up to Fragile, an Orchestrated Pt. 2 in addition to a totally instrumental album.

Photo credit: Kate Southall

Comments