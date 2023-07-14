Mickey Guyton Releases New Single 'Nothing Compares To You' Featuring Kane Brown

Four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Mickey Guyton releases her new single “Nothing Compares To You” featuring Multi-Platinum-selling star Kane Brown.

Mickey’s and Kane’s voices create a lush blend perfectly suited for this sentimental and tender love song written by Tyler Hubbard, Bebe Rexha, and Jordan Schmidt, and produced by Hubbard and Schmidt. “Nothing Compares To You” impacts country radio Aug. 7.

“This song said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it,” shares Mickey. “Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together. I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!”

“Nothing Compares To You” is the first radio single this year from the 2022 TIME Magazine Breakout Artist of the Year. Mickey released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone,” and “Somethin’ Bout You” last year following her breakout, Grammy-nominated debut album Remember Her Name.

Mickey also joins the legendary Shania Twain next week for several dates on the Queen Of Me Tour including stops in Kansas City, The Woodlands, New Orleans, and Mickey’s hometown, Dallas.

About Mickey Guyton

Capitol Nashville’s Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). The four-time GRAMMY nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year Guyton released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin’ Bout You” following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows Mickey’s groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony.

“Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year. Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her “awe-inspiring,” “soulful and soaring” national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, Sesame Street, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine’s Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Sesame Street, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more. Mickey is also a scout for Apple TV+ global music competition series “My Kind of Country” in search for country music’s next big star.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes