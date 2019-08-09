Michigander Shares New Track MISERY

Michigander, the solo project formed by frontman and Michigan native Jason Singer recently announced his Where Do We Go From Here EP, out thisSeptember 13th on C3 Records. Today he shares a new one off the EP, the heartbroken, but you're still smiling song "Misery". NPR has remarked that "Singer has the most astounding knack for writing anthemic pop songs. Wise beyond his years with an angelic confidence in his voice, he's adept at crafting those musical moments that ring with high emotional impact." "Misery" is a perfect example of his skill for writing those hooks.

Singer and his band are no strangers to the road, having built up a loyal fanbase over the years. They will kick off a fall headlining tour in their home state, playing a record release show at the Crofoot Ballroom on September 13th. The tour will take them to NYC's Rough Trade on September 19th, Nashville's The High Watt on September 29th and more. They'll also be playing dates throughout the summer, having already made stops at Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party and Appleton, WI's Mile of Music Festival, as well as their recent sold out Lollapalooza aftershow. See all tour dates below and visit www.michiganderband.com for more info.

Michigander was born out of restless feet and the need to say something. After releasing his debut single, "Nineties," in 2016, and followed by 2018's debut EP,Midland, Michigander solidified its place as an exciting new artist and gained critical attention.

Founded by Charlie Walker, Charles Attal and Charlie Jones of C3 Presents and C3 Management, C3 Records is a new full-service record label based in Austin, TX.

MICHIGANDER ON TOUR

8/9 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

8/10 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

9/9 - Los Angeles, CA - School Night

9/13 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom *RECORD RELEASE SHOW*

w/ Bad Bad Hats

9/17 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

9/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

9/21- Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

9/22 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

9/25 - Charlotte, SC - The Evening Muse

9/26 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

9/27 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt

9/28 - Indianapolis, IN - White Rabbit

10/3 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

10/4 - Eureka Springs, AR - Chelsea's Bar

10/6 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/8- Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

10/9 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

10/10 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon





