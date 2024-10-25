Michael Marcagi Drops New Single 'Good Enough'

Listen to Michael Marcagi's new single, co-written with The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz.
Continuing a prolific breakthrough year, Cincinnati-based singer, songwriter and storyteller Michael Marcagi shares a raw and reflective new single entitled “Good Enough.” This time around, he co-wrote the tune with The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz, while David Baron produced.
The track’s breezy acoustic guitar paired with a propulsive beat underline this modern troubadour’s unfiltered storytelling as nostalgia and bare emotion collide. In between the melodically buoyant harmony, the song culminates on an anthemic, yet heartbreaking chant, “You said I wasn’t good…You said I wasn’t good enough.” As always, feeling bleeds through his delivery. Of the track, Marcagi offered "I had the honor of writing this song in upstate NY with Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. A song we wrote about the long and winding journey our musical paths have taken, and how hard it can be to balance belief in yourself with the expectations of others."
Additionally, Marcagi has announced a run of US headline dates for Spring 2025. Kicking off on February 11 at Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, the tour includes stops in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles before concluding on March 22 at Music Box in San Diego. Shortly after wrapping up in the US, Marcagi will be supporting The Lumineers on their EU/UK arena tour in April and May. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE to purchase tickets.
“Good Enough” lands in the wake of the recent fan-favorite “Tear It All Apart.” Upon release, it graced Spotify’s “New Music Friday” and earned critical acclaim. HITS professed, “Its melancholy verses give way to a rousing, redemptive chorus. The buzz on Marcagi is getting louder; he’s a true-blue story teller.” Flaunt Magazine observed, “Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling - resonating deeply, and immediately , with those who hear it.”
“Tear It All Apart” arrived after the vinyl release of his Warner Records debut EP American Romance — click HERE to order. Its lead single, “Scared to Start,” reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs — amassing more than 4 billion TikTok video views and 619 million global streams in the process. This past June 17, Marcagi made his late night TV debut performing the hit on Late Night With Seth Meyers — watch HERE.
*Supporting The Lumineers
Jan 5 — Cancún, Mexico — Out of the Blue 2025
Jan 16 — London, UK — O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ John Craigie)
Feb 11 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground Ballroom
Feb 12 — Boston, MA — Royale
Feb 13 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
Feb 14 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club
Feb 15 — New York, NY — Webster Hall
Feb 19 — Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater
Feb 21 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel
Feb 22 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
Feb 23 — Charlotte, NC — Neighborhood Theatre
Feb 25 — Columbia, MO — Blue Note
Feb 26 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall
Feb 28 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall
Mar 1 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue
Mar 2 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre
Mar 4 — Lawrence, KS — The Granada
Mar 6 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre
Mar 7 — Basalt, CO — The Arts Campus at Willits
Mar 8 — Keystone, CO — River Run Events Center
Mar 9 — Steamboat Springs, CO — Strings Outdoor Stage
Mar 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
Mar 13 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox
Mar 14 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Mar 15 — Eugene, OR — WOW Hall
Mar 17 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post
Mar 19 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
Mar 21 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre
Mar 22 — San Diego, CA — Music Box
Apr 23 — Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle*
Apr 24 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena*
Apr 26 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle*
Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Forum*
Apr 30 — Bilbao, Spain — Bilbao Arena*
May 2 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena*
May 3 — Madrid, Spain — WiZink*
May 6 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg — Rockhal*
May 8 — Berlin, Germany — Velodrom*
May 9 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena*
May 11 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum*
May 14 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena*
May 15 — Cologne, Germany — LANXESS Arena*
May 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live*
May 19 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National*
May 20 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena*
May 22 — Cardiff, UK — Utilita Arena*
May 24 — London, UK — The O2*
May 25 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena*
May 28 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena*
May 29 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro*
May 31 — Dublin, Ireland — St. Anne’s Park*
