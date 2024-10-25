Michael Marcagi Drops New Single 'Good Enough'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Continuing a prolific breakthrough year, Cincinnati-based singer, songwriter and storyteller Michael Marcagi shares a raw and reflective new single entitled “Good Enough.” This time around, he co-wrote the tune with The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz, while David Baron produced.

The track’s breezy acoustic guitar paired with a propulsive beat underline this modern troubadour’s unfiltered storytelling as nostalgia and bare emotion collide. In between the melodically buoyant harmony, the song culminates on an anthemic, yet heartbreaking chant, “You said I wasn’t good…You said I wasn’t good enough.” As always, feeling bleeds through his delivery. Of the track, Marcagi offered "I had the honor of writing this song in upstate NY with Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. A song we wrote about the long and winding journey our musical paths have taken, and how hard it can be to balance belief in yourself with the expectations of others."

Additionally, Marcagi has announced a run of US headline dates for Spring 2025. Kicking off on February 11 at Higher Ground Ballroom in Burlington, VT, the tour includes stops in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles before concluding on March 22 at Music Box in San Diego. Shortly after wrapping up in the US, Marcagi will be supporting The Lumineers on their EU/UK arena tour in April and May. See the full list of dates below, and click HERE to purchase tickets.

“Good Enough” lands in the wake of the recent fan-favorite “Tear It All Apart.” Upon release, it graced Spotify’s “New Music Friday” and earned critical acclaim. HITS professed, “Its melancholy verses give way to a rousing, redemptive chorus. The buzz on Marcagi is getting louder; he’s a true-blue story teller.” Flaunt Magazine observed, “Quite the lyricist, evoking an inspiring and relatable feeling - resonating deeply, and immediately , with those who hear it.”

“Tear It All Apart” arrived after the vinyl release of his Warner Records debut EP American Romance — click HERE to order. Its lead single, “Scared to Start,” reached #5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs — amassing more than 4 billion TikTok video views and 619 million global streams in the process. This past June 17, Marcagi made his late night TV debut performing the hit on Late Night With Seth Meyers — watch HERE.

Michael Marcagi 2025 Tour Dates

*Supporting The Lumineers

Jan 5 — Cancún, Mexico — Out of the Blue 2025

Jan 16 — London, UK — O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ John Craigie)

Feb 11 — Burlington, VT — Higher Ground Ballroom

Feb 12 — Boston, MA — Royale

Feb 13 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

Feb 14 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club

Feb 15 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

Feb 19 — Charlottesville, VA — Jefferson Theater

Feb 21 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

Feb 22 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

Feb 23 — Charlotte, NC — Neighborhood Theatre

Feb 25 — Columbia, MO — Blue Note

Feb 26 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

Feb 28 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall

Mar 1 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

Mar 2 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre

Mar 4 — Lawrence, KS — The Granada

Mar 6 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

Mar 7 — Basalt, CO — The Arts Campus at Willits

Mar 8 — Keystone, CO — River Run Events Center

Mar 9 — Steamboat Springs, CO — Strings Outdoor Stage

Mar 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Mar 13 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

Mar 14 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Mar 15 — Eugene, OR — WOW Hall

Mar 17 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

Mar 19 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Mar 21 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre

Mar 22 — San Diego, CA — Music Box

Apr 23 — Vienna, Austria — Stadthalle*

Apr 24 — Prague, Czech Republic — O2 Arena*

Apr 26 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle*

Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Forum*

Apr 30 — Bilbao, Spain — Bilbao Arena*

May 2 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena*

May 3 — Madrid, Spain — WiZink*

May 6 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg — Rockhal*

May 8 — Berlin, Germany — Velodrom*

May 9 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Royal Arena*

May 11 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum*

May 14 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena*

May 15 — Cologne, Germany — LANXESS Arena*

May 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live*

May 19 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National*

May 20 — Paris, France — Adidas Arena*

May 22 — Cardiff, UK — Utilita Arena*

May 24 — London, UK — The O2*

May 25 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena*

May 28 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena*

May 29 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro*

May 31 — Dublin, Ireland — St. Anne’s Park*

