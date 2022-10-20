Michael C. Duguay Returns with 'Saint Maybe'

Poet and popsmith Michael C. Duguay returns with brand new music today with his single and video "Saint Maybe". Conceived as an agnostic hymn, "Saint Maybe" is Duguay's first new music since his acclaimed 2020 LP The Winter of our Discotheque, which chronicled his life surviving nearly a decade of homelessness and drug addiction. "Saint Maybe" marks Duguay's label debut with Inside Pocket Music (Luna Li, No Good).

"Saint Maybe" was recorded in the subarctic Yukon Territory with Yukon-based musicians, and tells the story of experiencing life as a twin- the disparate and circuitous routes emanating from Duguay and his sister's shared upbringing. The video was written, shot, and directed by filmmaker Josh Lyon and stars identical twin siblings-Cormac (JoyfulJoyful) and Shan Culkeen.

"I began writing Saint Maybe in the residential treatment centre where I first got clean from drugs and alcohol while my sister got married on Canada's east coast," explains Duguay, "considering how different our lives looked at that moment. The song is, in part, about the ways in which we can all be canonized and villainized within our families of origin, and is a testament to my sister and my mother's unconditional love and support."

Michael C. Duguay is a writer, musician, and community organizer based out of eastern Ontario. First gaining recognition as a versatile and uniquely charismatic multi-instrumental supporting player. He has been a regular collaborator of recent Polaris nominees Joyful Joyful, The Burning Hell, Sing Leaf, Weird Lines, Steven Lambke, David Parker, and award-winning Nova Scotian improvisational chamber ensemble New Hermitage.

After surviving nearly a decade of homelessness and drug addiction, Michael recommenced his artistic practice in 2018, self-producing and releasing his widely praised sophomore album, The Winter of our Discotheque, which chronicled his years of tumult and established him as one of Canadian music's most distinct, enigmatic, and honest emerging voices.

Listen to the new single here: