Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michael C. Duguay Returns with 'Saint Maybe'

Michael C. Duguay Returns with 'Saint Maybe'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Poet and popsmith Michael C. Duguay returns with brand new music today with his single and video "Saint Maybe". Conceived as an agnostic hymn, "Saint Maybe" is Duguay's first new music since his acclaimed 2020 LP The Winter of our Discotheque, which chronicled his life surviving nearly a decade of homelessness and drug addiction. "Saint Maybe" marks Duguay's label debut with Inside Pocket Music (Luna Li, No Good).

"Saint Maybe" was recorded in the subarctic Yukon Territory with Yukon-based musicians, and tells the story of experiencing life as a twin- the disparate and circuitous routes emanating from Duguay and his sister's shared upbringing. The video was written, shot, and directed by filmmaker Josh Lyon and stars identical twin siblings-Cormac (JoyfulJoyful) and Shan Culkeen.

"I began writing Saint Maybe in the residential treatment centre where I first got clean from drugs and alcohol while my sister got married on Canada's east coast," explains Duguay, "considering how different our lives looked at that moment. The song is, in part, about the ways in which we can all be canonized and villainized within our families of origin, and is a testament to my sister and my mother's unconditional love and support."

Michael C. Duguay is a writer, musician, and community organizer based out of eastern Ontario. First gaining recognition as a versatile and uniquely charismatic multi-instrumental supporting player. He has been a regular collaborator of recent Polaris nominees Joyful Joyful, The Burning Hell, Sing Leaf, Weird Lines, Steven Lambke, David Parker, and award-winning Nova Scotian improvisational chamber ensemble New Hermitage.

After surviving nearly a decade of homelessness and drug addiction, Michael recommenced his artistic practice in 2018, self-producing and releasing his widely praised sophomore album, The Winter of our Discotheque, which chronicled his years of tumult and established him as one of Canadian music's most distinct, enigmatic, and honest emerging voices.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'
October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN SeriesThe HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year GalaBerry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.