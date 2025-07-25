Michael Bublé Sets ‘It’s Time’ 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Bublé will celebrate two decades of his multiplatinum second full-length offering, It’s Time, with a brand new 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition out September 12, 2025. Including two previously unreleased tracks as well as bonus remixes, studio and live recordings, the album will be available in multiple configurations, including 2LP Silver Vinyl, 2CD, and Digital Deluxe versions. The pre-order for It’s Time (20TH Anniversary Deluxe) is now live via the Michael Bublé official store and other retailers HERE including digital download. Pre-save on all DSPs HERE.

Ahead of its release, the GRAMMY® Award-winner has unveiled an unreleased tracj entitled “Just Like You." He initially wrote the song at 16 years old. Listen to it below. Additionally, the 20TH Anniversary Deluxe includes the previously unreleased song “I’ll Be Seeing You," and features newly remastered bonus tracks such as "Mack The Knife," "Dream A Little Dream Of Me," "I'm Beginning To See The Light," and more. Produced by of David Foster, Humberto Gatica, and Tommy LiPuma, It’s Time originally landed on February 8, 2005. It topped the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart at #1.

Bublé joined the coaching panel on NBC’s The Voice in September 2024 will return for Season 28 this September, marking a third consecutive season as a coach on the show. In 2024, he dropped the greatest hits album, The Best Of Bublé, which consists of 21 essential tracks from across his catalog. A year prior, he impressively took home his fifth GRAMMY® Award for “Higher” in the category of “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.” He has scored 12 total nominations to date.

It’s Time (20TH Anniversary Deluxe) TRACKLIST:

1. Feeling Good

2. A Foggy Day (In London Town)

3. You Don’t Know Me

4. Quando, Quando, Quando (with Nelly Furtado)

5. Home

6. Can’t Buy Me Love

7. The More I See You

8. Save the Last Dance for Me

9. Try a Little Tenderness

10. How Sweet It Is

11. Song for You (feat. Chris Botti)

12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin

13. You and I

14. Mack The Knife (Remastered)

15. Dream A Little Dream Of Me (Remastered)

16. Just Like You*

17. Home (Remix) (Remastered)

18. I’ll Be Seeing You*

19. Nice ‘n’ Easy (Remastered)

20. Softly As I Leave You (Remastered)

21. It’s All In The Game (Remastered)

22. I’m Beginning To See The Light (Remastered)

23. Feeling Good (Live 2005) (Remastered)

24. You’ll Never Know (Live 2005) (Remastered)

25. My Funny Valentine (Live 2005) (Remastered)

*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

ABOUT MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide, in addition to 5 GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, 6 multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams.

He released his self-titled debut album on Reprise Records in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), To Be Loved (2013), Love (2018), and Christmas (2011). Michael’s 11th studio album HIGHER (2022) marked his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and 7th consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3.