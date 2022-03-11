Michael Bublé Releases 'Higher' Album Title Track

Michael Bublé's self-penned song "Higher" from his upcoming studio album of the same name is available now. Higher the album is scheduled for a March 25th on Reprise/Warner Records. Pre-order album here.

The lead single "I'll Never Not Love You" from Higher is nearing the Top 10 at radio and the accompanying video - Bublé's love letter to cinema starring his wife, Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato, has become a viral sensation.

The new album includes several classics from different eras including "Bring It On Home To Me," a duet of "Crazy" with Willie Nelson, "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square" and "Smile" along with several original songs and was produced by Grammy- winning producer/songwriter Greg Wells and Bob Rock.

In conjunction with the release of his 8th studio album from the multi- Grammy multi-platinum superstar, fans can see Bublé on several upcoming TV appearances around the world during his whirlwind promotional tour. In the US, Bublé will be guesting and performing on The Late Show with Steven Colbert on March 16th followed by live appearances Friday, March l8th on both Good Morning America and The View as well as a guest appearance and performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 29th.

Bublé will then embark on an 8-city European promotional tour with TV appearances in several countries. He is also scheduled for a Las Vegas residency tour from April 27th - May 7th at The Resorts Hotel in Las Vegas and has a series of tour dates in July in the UK.

