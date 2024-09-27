Michael Bublé Releases Brand New Greatest Hits Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taking stock of a historic career so far, Michael Bublé proudly presents his brand new greatest hits album, The Best Of Bublé, out now on all DSPs and CD via Reprise Records. Perfect for long-time fans and newcomers alike, the album will also be available on Standard Black 2LP Vinyl on November 22, with exclusive 2LP color vinyl available on the Michael Buble Official Store (Clear), Barnes and Noble (Olive Green) and Amazon (White).

Heralding the release early last month, the GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer shared a previously unreleased song entitled “Don’t Blame It On Me”. The track takes flight as a signature Bublé anthem. Handclaps, stand-up bass, and bright acoustic guitar set the tempo as he teases, “Don’t blame it on me for falling in love with you, anybody could see there was nothing I could do!” The momentum crescendos boosted by a boisterous horn section, big screen-ready strings, and an instantly chantable chorus. With its lovestruck spirit and uncontainable energy, it has all the makings of a future staple.

The Best Of Bublé notably boasts 21 essential tracks from across his catalog. It spans seminal smashes such as “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Feeling Good,” “Sway,” “Everything,” “It’s A Beautiful Day,” and recently released anthem “Don’t Blame It On Me.” Also included in the compilation is “Quizas, Quizas, Quizas,” the second unreleased song from the album which features a lyric video HERE.

In other big news, Bublé has joined the powerhouse coaching panel on The Voice, alongside Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire. Season 26 premiered on September 23rd on NBC.

Last year, he impressively took home his fifth GRAMMY® Award. At the 2023 ceremony, his acclaimed LP, Higher, earned the trophy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.” He has scored 12 total nominations to date.

With its procession of hits and new unreleased gems, The Best Of Bublé doubles as an expansive overview of Bublé’s musical journey so far, while hinting at much more to come…

ABOUT MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Michael Bublé has sold more than 75 million albums worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all time. With a career that includes 5 GRAMMYs, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, 6 multi-platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams, Michael has spent the past two decades deeply committed to not only keep the flames of the Great American Songbook alive and well - to not only breathe new life into them - but to bring his singular style, vocal power, and passion to timeless tunes that he loves. He released his self-titled debut album on Reprise Records in 2003, followed by a series of multi-platinum, #1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible (2007), Crazy Love (2009), To Be Loved (2013), Love (2018), and Christmas (2011). Michael’s 11th studio album HIGHER (2022) marked his 9th Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and 7th consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 3. Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, he has performed sold out shows in over 30 countries. With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop, swing, jazz, R&B, and comedy, Michael takes his audiences on a special journey every night - singing his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, making them laugh, cry, and dance - to give them an evening they will never forget.

