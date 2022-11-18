Michael Bublé Earns 12th Career GRAMMY Nomination

Entering the holiday season with a whole lot to celebrate, Michael Bublé just garnered his 12th career GRAMMY® Award nomination, receiving a nod in the category of "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" at the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards for his unanimously acclaimed studio album Higher (Reprise/Warner Records). He has notably won four GRAMMY® Awards to date.

Regarding this milestone, he took to social media to share his excitement. He wrote, "This nomination makes me so happy. Acknowledging all of the people whose passion, dedication and hard work made this album a reality means so much. I am honoured to be recognized alongside such talented artists. Thank you @recordingacademy."

In other big news, Bublé and Derek Hough just concluded their massively successful "Higher" National Dance Contest. After garnering widespread support and emerging in the Top 5, they chose Breanne and Jordan Allarie as the winners.

Their once-in-a-lifetime prizes included a One-on-One FaceTime with Michael Bublé, a Private Dance Lesson with 'Dancing With The Stars' Legend Derek Hough, Airfare and Accommodation to Los Angeles for four, Tickets to 'Dancing With The Stars' Season Finale Nov 21st, and Tickets to Disneyland. The campaign notably yielded a staggering 300 million-plus plays for "Higher" and +100M Impressions worldwide.

Lately, Bublé has been everywhere! He stopped by ABC's Good Morning America and Live With Kelly and Ryan, while Dancing With The Stars launched the first-ever Michael Bublé theme week on Disney+. He performed "Higher" on the show as contestants danced to timeless anthems from his catalog. Michael even served as a judge on the show.

Performing to packed arenas on a nightly basis, Bublé resumes his 'Higher' Tour for the European leg this winter. For dates, tickets and more information, please visit here.

Bublé's HIGHER album incited the most enthusiastic critical applause of his career to date. Variety raved, "On 'Higher,' Bublé gets to show the full breadth of his talent, while staying true to idols, influences, and, most importantly himself," and The New York Times profiled him in an extensive cover story, going on to attest, "The through line for these seemingly disparate selections is his buoyant and mellifluous voice, capable of roping any and all material into the realm of genuine romance."

Entertainment Weekly noted, "when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before." HIGHER was produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Alan Chang, Jason 'Spicy G' Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney.

Michael Bublé has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries. With a career that includes four Grammy wins, multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums, sold out global arena tours, well over 14 billion streams worldwide and a new album that many call his best record ever, Michael Bublé continues to go HIGHER in 2022.