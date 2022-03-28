Micah McLaurin Launches his 'Rhapsody in Gaga' in Honor of Lady Gaga's Birthday

Micah McLaurin, the celebrated award-winning concert pianist, is set to debut his latest video on YouTube, Rhapsody in Gaga on Mother Monster's birthday, today, March 28th.

Micah's original medley of Lady Gaga's smash hits "Bad Romance" and "Paparazzi" redefines the role of the modern pianist, arranging popular music in a classical style, while maintaining artistic integrity.

Growing up, Micah was inspired by Gaga and her bold song roster, making her one of the most influential musical figures in his life. The video also showcases Micah in looks from fashion designer Zaldy, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, RuPaul, and more.

Boasting an impressive musical career, Micah studied with Marsha Gerber and Enrique Graf. He earned a Bachelor of Music at the Curtis Institute of Music, working with Robert McDonald and Gary Graffman. He then studied at Juilliard and completed his Master's degree with Jerome Lowenthal. Micah was awarded the Gilmore Young Artist Award in 2016, an award given to only two of the most promising pianists in the nation. He has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world including The Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and Orquestra Filarmónica de Montevideo. He has also performed as a recitalist and chamber musician at Lincoln Center, Verbier Festival, Spoleto Festival, Musicfest Perugia, Aspen Music Festival and has collaborated with many conductors including Joshua Weilerstein, JoAnn Falletta, Jahja Ling and Nicholas McGegan.

Other highlights throughout his career have included his debut at the Key Biscayne Piano Festival, the Queens Symphony Orchestra, and the Spoleto Festival with conductor Jonathon Heyward in '19-20. In 2018, Micah made his Philadelphia Orchestra solo debut under Kensho Watanabe in Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 The Age of Anxiety as part of the Leonard Bernstein at 100 Centennial amongst other debuts. He also made his Lincoln Center solo recital debut at Alice Tully Hall, presented by the Musician's Emergency Fund, and performed at the Youth America Grand Prix Gala.

Micah's 2022 season will include a debut of Steve Hackman's new work Bohemian Rhapsody in Blue, for piano and orchestra on March 29th, in Germany, a piece that re-arranges the two great rhapsodies in one piece. Micah will also return to Italy for a tour from April 5th - April 20th with cellist Ludovica Rana, performing an all-Chopin program. The tour will finish in Milan at Sala Verdi, for La Societa dei Concerti.

Watch the music video here: