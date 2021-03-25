Mia Giovina Releases Debut Single 'Sirens'

From New Jersey, 20-year-old singer-songwriter Mia Giovina is taking the internet by storm! "Sirens" is the highly anticipated debut single from singer-songwriter, Mia Giovina. It's about outgrowing a place you've known your entire life.

Throughout quarantine, Mia had tried and failed to write a song like this one. They were all so unnecessarily angsty and none of them felt right. However, once her mindset changed from "I hate this town and I need to get out" to "I love this town but I know I can't grow if I stay" She found my voice, and thus 'Sirens' was born.

She posted a clip of the song to TikTok and it ended up going viral and getting over half a million views! Mia says "To see Sirens resonate with so many people inspired me to release it. I hope to continue to create music that makes people feel seen, understood, or less alone for the rest of my life."

Mia is dedicated to having her music create a safe space for listeners everywhere. With over 150k followers on Tik Tok, Mia is creating a creative platform through rewriting popular songs and sharing her beautiful originals. However, her first debut single "Sirens" is out now on all platforms! Stream Sirens here