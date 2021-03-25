Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mia Giovina Releases Debut Single 'Sirens'

New Jersey, 20-year-old singer-songwriter Mia Giovina is taking the internet by storm.

Mar. 25, 2021  

Mia Giovina Releases Debut Single 'Sirens'

From New Jersey, 20-year-old singer-songwriter Mia Giovina is taking the internet by storm! "Sirens" is the highly anticipated debut single from singer-songwriter, Mia Giovina. It's about outgrowing a place you've known your entire life.

Throughout quarantine, Mia had tried and failed to write a song like this one. They were all so unnecessarily angsty and none of them felt right. However, once her mindset changed from "I hate this town and I need to get out" to "I love this town but I know I can't grow if I stay" She found my voice, and thus 'Sirens' was born.

She posted a clip of the song to TikTok and it ended up going viral and getting over half a million views! Mia says "To see Sirens resonate with so many people inspired me to release it. I hope to continue to create music that makes people feel seen, understood, or less alone for the rest of my life."

Mia is dedicated to having her music create a safe space for listeners everywhere. With over 150k followers on Tik Tok, Mia is creating a creative platform through rewriting popular songs and sharing her beautiful originals. However, her first debut single "Sirens" is out now on all platforms! Stream Sirens here


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut Crop Top
May Break Into Song Onsie
Scenery Bags - Mamma Mia

Related Articles View More Music Stories
All Time Low Returns With Brand New Single Once in a Lifetime Photo

All Time Low Returns With Brand New Single 'Once in a Lifetime'

KAMIYADA+ Releases U Made The Devil Cry Photo

KAMIYADA+ Releases 'U Made The Devil Cry'

Queens Bohemian Rhapsody Reached Rare RIAA Diamond Status Photo

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Reached Rare RIAA Diamond Status

Tina Turner Takes Center Stage in Morrison Hotel Gallery Photo

Tina Turner Takes Center Stage in Morrison Hotel Gallery


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bay Area Artist Sujata Tibrewala Captures Indian Farmers' Plight In A New Painting
  • Indian Council Of Cultural Relations Organizes Classical Dance Event To Celebrate Queer Expression Of Indian Artists
  • World University Of Design Presents YAJNASENI, an Art Exhibition Of 23 Female Artists
  • Theatre Returns To Shri Ram Center With Rama Pandey's Play GIRAFTARI