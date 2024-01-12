Mette and Sam Gellaitry Release New Single 'Darling Drive'

The release follows METTE's critically acclaimed debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE.'

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Mette and Sam Gellaitry Release New Single 'Darling Drive'

Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying new single ‘DARLING DRIVE'. 

‘DARLING DRIVE' sees METTE step fully into her funk infused era. Collaborating with Scottish artist Sam Gellaitry, the pair's intertwining vocal harmonies and catchy melodies evoke a dancefloor ready energy that has all the making of a club anthem.

Speaking about the release METTE says: ‘I travelled to Scotland to meet and work with Sam for the first time.  He showed me around his hometown, and I started writing sketches of lyrics for ‘Darling Drive.' I hadn't been back to my hometown in years.  Seeing Sam's pride and joy for the place he grew up and feeling welcome was big inspiration energy! I have spent so much of my life trying to find a sense of home, and after touring and being on the road, I realise now more than ever it's not about ‘where' but ‘ who.'  Being with the people I love makes anywhere feel like home'

Sam Gellaitry adds: ‘Had the pleasure of meeting and working with METTE around 2 years ago where we created Darling Drive in my hometown of Stirling. Darling Drive is the name of where METTE grew up so for me it's wholesome that my hometown evoked a feeling in her to write about hers! There was a moment on tour where I played the then unreleased track in Toronto and I saw fans singing along and around the same time she had met someone on a plane who mentioned the track to her. After that we both decided it was time to unleash this one to you all and we are super excited about it!' 

The release follows METTE's critically acclaimed debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE' which included singles  ‘VAN GOGH' ,‘FOR THE PEOPLE', and ‘MAMA'S EYES'.  2023 was a standout year for METTE who consistently pushed boundaries and garnered widespread acclaim. Towards the end of last year, METTE performed at the British Fashion Awards (often hailed as the UK's Met Gala) where her magnetic presence and musical prowess took centre stage. Not stopping there, METTE captivated audiences on Jools Holland, supported Jessie Ware on her UK tour and performed a mesmerising session on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop. She's also been named as Spotify's Pop Rising Artists To Watch for 2024. 

METTE continues to cement her position as one of the most exciting artists to watch in 2024 having garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Clara Amfo, Greg James, Vogue, The Face, NME, Clash, ELLE, i-D, Dazed, DIY, DORK, The Line of Best Fit, The Fader, The Guardian and more. In addition to this 2023 saw METTE grace the covers of Notion, BEAT, Hunger, Wonderland, and METAL further solidifying her status as a cultural icon.

Minnesota native METTE exploded onto the pop cultural landscape as the fearless star in N.E.R.D and Rihanna's ‘Lemon' video and was a long-standing member of Pharrell's dance squad The Baes. METTE also starred alongside J-Lo in the film Hustlers and more recently played ‘Video Girl Barbie' in the box office record breaking, star studded cast of Greta Gerwig's ‘Barbie'. If that wasn't enough, she also partnered with Alexander McQueen for the Sprint Runner and SS23 campaigns, by Grammy Award winning directors, Sophie Muller and Jonas Åkerlund, respectively.

Rising artist Sam Gellaitry has quickly established himself as one of the UK's most in demand producers. Recently supporting Fred Again in LA, and selling out his North American headline shows in 2023, Gellaitry is best known for singles including ‘Picture in My Mind' alongside Pink Pantheress, and ‘Assumptions' which was remixed by KAYTRANADA catching the attention of Mixmag, Hypebeast, The Fader and more. 

Sam's music is a journey through experience, circumstance, and surroundings told through his impressive, synesthesia-informed knowledge of different musical tones. For him, songwriting and producing has always connected to a process of pairing and contrasting different tones – “using the notes to create different sensations – like tension or relief in your head.” In practice, this technique has seen him experiment with high-definition club music, crisp hip hop production, dabs of orchestral instrumentation and more. It signals a new phase of Sam's career, and an embrace of his unparalleled and unadulterated passion for creativity. Last year, he released Under The Illusion EP. With more music to come, Sam Gellaitry is set to take the scene by storm.

‘DARLING DRIVE' is out now! 



