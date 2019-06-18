Methyl Ethel Announces Fall 2019 North American Tour

Today Methyl Ethel, aka Australian songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalistJake Webb, announce their forthcoming September North American tour and aheadline London show at Electric Brixton on November 13.

Methyl Ethel - whose live incarnation includes Webb (vocals, guitar) plus band mates Thom Stewart (keys), Chris Wright (drums), Lyndon Blue (bass) and Jacob Diamond (guitar, vocals) - will visit cities and towns across the US and Canada, beginning in San Diego, CA on September 17 and ending in Allston, MAon September 30. Tickets for all shows, including London, will go on sale thisFriday, June 21 at 10AM local time.

The announcement comes as Methyl Ethel enters the second week of the Triage Australian album tour - their biggest shows to date - joined by Oklahoma's BRONCHO and Montreal's Ada Lea. Perth, Melbourne and two shows in Brisbane have already sold out, with Sydney, Adelaide and a second Melbourne show selling fast. See below for details and tickets.

Methyl Ethel have had a momentous 2019, with the release of their third albumTriage in February, followed by numerous sold out shows across North America, the UK and Europe.

Triage, which features the singles Scream Whole, Real Tight and Trip The Mains, is out now via 4AD (worldwide ex. ANZ) and Dot Dash/Remote Control (ANZ). It was written, produced and performed by Jake Webb, mixed by Marta Salogni and mastered by Heba Kadry. The album was recorded in Webb's home studio in West Perth.

Triage is the third in a triptych of albums; following Methyl Ethel's self-recorded and self-produced 2015 debut, Oh Inhuman Spectacle, and 2017 sophomore releaseEverything Is Forgotten, which was self-recorded and co-produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Foals). Everything Is Forgotten was named Best Independent Album by the Australian Independent Record Labels Associationand features the wildly popular, ARIA-accredited Gold single Ubu, which reached#4 on triple j's Hottest 100 of 2017 and has over 16.2 million streams on Spotify alone.

Methyl Ethel has enjoyed phenomenal successes over the past few years, amassing over 59.1 million streams on Spotify alone and delivering electrifying live shows wherever they go.

Last week, Methyl Ethel shared a live version of haunting album track 'Post Blue' for Pilerats' PileTV. They will release a remix of BRONCHO's track All Choked Up this week.

METHYL ETHEL TRIAGE AUSTRALIAN TOUR / JUN 2019

Presented by triple j, Monster, Secret Sounds & Dot Dash

Support from BRONCHO (SYD/MEL/BNE only) + Ada Lea (all shows)

Sat 15-Jun / Astor Theatre / Perth, WA SOLD OUT

Thu 20-Jun / Forum Theatre / Melbourne, VIC SELLING FAST

Fri 21-Jun / Forum Theatre / Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

Sat 22-Jun / Enmore Theatre / Sydney, NSW SELLING FAST

Thu 27-Jun / The Gov / Adelaide, SA SELLING FAST

Fri 28-Jun / The Triffid / Brisbane, QLD SOLD OUT

Sat 29-Jun / The Triffid / Brisbane, QLD SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now via scrtsnds.co/MethylEthelTour

METHYL ETHEL NORTH AMERICAN TOUR / SEP 2019

Tue 17-Sep / Casbah / San Diego, CA TICKETS

Fri 20-Sep / Stubb's Indoors / Austin, TX TICKETS

Sat 21-Sep / MASS / Fort Worth, TX TICKETS

Mon 23-Sep / High Watt / Nashville, TN TICKETS

Tue 24-Sep / Aisle 5 / Atlanta, GA TICKETS

Thu 26-Sep / Boot & Saddle / Philadelphia, PA TICKETS

Fri 27-Sep / ArtsRiot / Burlington, VT TICKETS

Sat 28-Sep / Pop Montreal / Montreal, QC TICKETS

Sun 29-Sep / Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY TICKETS

Mon 30-Sep / Great Scott / Allston, MA TICKETS

Tickets on sale this Friday, 21 June at 10AM local time

METHYL ETHEL UK / NOV 2019

Wed 13-Nov / Electric Brixton / London TICKETS

Tickets on sale this Friday, 21 June at 10AM BST





