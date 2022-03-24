Metallica and The Coda Collection Announce Expansive Slate Of Upcoming Live Performance & Documentary Films

Metallica and The Coda Collection have unveiled an extensive upcoming slate of live performance & documentary films set to arrive exclusively on the platform this spring.

The partnership will bring seven titles to streaming for the first time ever, establishing a career-spanning catalog of content that sheds a light on Metallica's four-decade history together and allows fans to relive some of their most iconic performances to-date.

Kicking off today with the release of "Cunning Stunts'' and "Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México," The Coda Collection will soon release the much-anticipated anniversary concerts, "Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE,'' two separate concert films delivered with all-new edits and fully remixed audio on March 31st and April 7th respectively.

The special two-night event celebrating 40 years of Metallica at San Francisco's Chase Center sees the group in peak performance, with two unique setlists featuring live firsts and deep cuts that chronologically explore the earliest era of the band through present day during night one and then in reverse order in night two.

The momentous hometown shows, originally presented globally by The Coda Collection and powered by streaming partners Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels last year, will then be followed by the streaming debuts of "A Year and a Half In The Life of Metallica," the 1992 documentary chronicling the creation of the band's GRAMMY-award winning self-titled fifth studio album, "Quebec Magnetic," the concert film documenting back-to-back shows at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City, Canada on their 2009 World Magnetic Tour, and "Français Pour Une Nuit," the live performance film showcasing the band's historic set at Arena of Nîmes in Nîmes, France in 2009.

To stream "Cunning Stunts" and "Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México," and discover additional information & context on all of Metallica's upcoming titles, visit The Coda Collection now here. For a complete release schedule, please see below.

Release Schedule

March 24th - "Cunning Stunts" and "Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México"

March 31st - Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night One)

April 7th - Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night Two)

April 21st - A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica

May 19th - Quebec Magnetic

June 9th - Français Pour Une Nuit

Launched in early 2021, The Coda Collection is a unique subscription streaming service that features an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning generations and genres. Paired with a complementary website exploring new perspectives on music, The Coda Collection gives fans a destination to experience the untold stories behind the songs we love and share a deeper connection with our favorite artists.

The Coda Collection offers hundreds of hours of exclusive concert and documentary content from artists ranging from such legendary icons as Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and Pearl Jam to contemporary premieres of new material by such diverse artists as Idles, The Cure, Evanescence, Coldplay, Jane's Addiction, The Black Crowes, Marcus King, the critically acclaimed Dave Grohl-directed documentary 'What Drives Us', and Nigel Godrich's seminal "From The Basement" performance series featuring such artists as the White Stripes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead and others.