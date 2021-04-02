Messier Announce Upcoming New Album 'on Malaise' Out May 7

Finnish indie rock band, messier, have released a new song and music video for "Simon Says".

"I vividly remember writing Simon Says while studying in Maryland for a semester at the time of the 2016 presidential election," says singer/guitarist Lauri Huumonen.

"While it was not intended as a protest song of any kind, for me it captures the overall political and social tension of the time and the sense of helplessness that followed."

The song is taken from the bands upcoming new album 'On Malaise', which will be released May 7 through SideOneDummy Records.



Beauty and anger. Hope and despair. Tension and release. For messier, it's all about balance. "Having that full range of dynamics is really important to us," continues Huumonen. "Loud and soft, light and dark; songs need to have a little bit of everything in order to feel human."

Though Huumonen and his bandmates-bassist Antti Orajärvi and drummer Kristian Jokilahti-grew up in northern Finland, all three developed a passion for American and British music from an early age. The trio's songs walk a tightrope between gritty aggression and delicate sensitivity, tackling disappointment and disillusionment with sharp insight and sardonic wit, and their performances are similarly bold and unpredictable, oscillating between moments of raucous chaos and reflective tranquility.

"We never expected to be announcing such great news when we started out three years ago!," says the band in a joint statement. "We are very honored to be the first Finnish band to sign with SideOneDummy Records. It's so exciting to join the record label who have worked with artists that have meant so much to us personally and as a band."