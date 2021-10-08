Merci Releases New Single 'Stallion'

Today, D.C. alternative quintet Merci release their new single "Stallion".

On the new track, singer Seth Coggeshall croons the melancholic lyrics "I'm not tryna be your stallion / Find somebody else to break" over a dreamy, midtempo beat. "At its core, 'Stallion' is a song about independence," Merci shares about the new track. "It was an opportunity to explore new aesthetics and ways of storytelling as a band."

"Stallion" arrives on the heels of the band's recently released single "China Tiger." The new songs are a tease of more new music to come soon. Earlier this year, Merci released their first-ever EP Subtle Fiction I, which they first teased in 2020 with their debut single "Foolish Me." The EP received support from the likes of Spotify's Fresh Finds: Pop playlist and NPR's New Music Friday playlist.

Washington, DC's Merci -Seth Coggeshall [vocals, guitar], Nick Jones [guitar], Colby Witko [vocals, keys], Justin Mason [bass], and Jack Dunigan [drums]-funnel dreamy nocturnal pop through the lens of dyed-in-the-wool rock underpinned by live instrumentation. Having woven themselves into the fabric of the DMV music scene, playing in various groups separately and together for years, the five members officially joined forces as Merci in 2018 and immediately began working on a steady stream of new releases.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here: