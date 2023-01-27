Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meghan Trainor Recruits Kim Petras For 'Made You Look' Remix

Jan. 27, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor recharges, re-energizes, and revamps her global smash "Made You Look" with a brand new Official Remix featuring Kim Petras. The original highlighted her acclaimed new album, Takin' It Back, out now.

About the track, Petras commented, "I had 'Made You Look' stuck in my head for months. It's just so catchy and I felt like the song was like a warm hug. So I loved it right away, and then when I got asked to jump on it, I was really, really excited. I think Meghan is such a great pop songwriter, so it was an incredible experience.

I've never worked with an artist who wanted to track me and comp my vocals and do it all together. She really is like a little angel and such a treasure and deserves everything that's coming her way with the song and I just feel so excited and honored to be a part of it. We collaborated in a really special way that I won't forget."

This notably marks the first collaboration between Trainor and rising pop powerhouse Petras. Together, they lock into a bouncy call-and-response as Petras urges "Don't be shy, just put your hands on me," as Trainor's towering runs ring out. It adds a whole new dimension to the fan favorite.

On the collaboration, Trainor gushes, "Kim is an icon. I have been a fan for a very long time and I am so excited to have her on 'Made You Look.' We had such a fun time in the studio together and she added the perfect energy to the song. She is a queen and I cannot wait for everyone to hear her voice on this song! She really brought it to a whole new level."

"Made You Look" has exploded as a runaway hit and a major moment for Trainor. It has tallied over 353 million global streams. Simultaneously, the music video has clocked north of 87 million YouTube views. At radio, it continues to hold strong in the Top 5 at Pop.

She continues to breathe new life into the track. In addition to the Joel Corry Remix, she capped off the holidays with "Made You Look (A Cappella)." It gathered 6.2 million YouTube views on the accompanying video featuring friends Sri, Scott Hoying, Elyse Myers, and Chris Olsen.

So far, the song has soundtracked over 4 million TikTok videos and 308K YouTube Shorts. Apple Music touted it at #1 on its A LIST POP Playlist, and Spotify placed it on Today's Top Hits Presents Best Hit Songs of 2022 and the Best Pop Songs of 2022. Billboard applauded it as "inescapable," and Entertainment Tonight chatted with her about the track.

It sets the stage for more to come from Meghan Trainor in 2023!

Listen to the new single here:



