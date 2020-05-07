Megan Thee Stallion Recruits Major Lazer for the Latest Remix of 'Savage'​ ﻿ 

Fresh off the back of the release of one of 2020's most exciting rap releases in SUGA which hit #10 on the Billboard Chart, H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Diplo's Major Lazer collective with the freshest remix of breakout single "Savage". Taking "Savage" from Houston to Ibiza, Major Lazer add an irresistible edge to Megan's authoritative flow, with deep house influenced instrumentals.

Listen below!

"Savage" is already Megan's highest charting solo single on both sides of the Atlantic, with Megan's debut on the Billboard Songwriters Chart. Last week saw the release of the Savage remix featuring Beyonce which is to benefit The Bread of Life, Inc. in downtown Houston in their response to Covid-19.





Related Articles View More Music Stories