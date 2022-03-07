Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Announce New Collaboration 'Sweetest Pie'

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are set to premiere their new collaboration "Sweetest Pie" on Friday, March 11. The new single can be pre-saved here.

After teasing the duet in Instagram posts on Sunday, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the single's cover in a new tweet.

Check out a snippet of the song in a post on Lipa's Instagram account here:

Megan Thee Stallion is also set to join Dua Lipa on her current "Future Nostalgia Tour." The two will perform together on the dates below. Tickets can be found here.

Tour Dates

3/15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *#

3/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *#

3/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *#