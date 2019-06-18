Megan Thee Stallion Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announced rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion as its latest Up Next artist. The Houston native earned widespread critical acclaim following the release of her debut album,

Fever, released last month via 1501 Certified / 300 Entertainment. The album showcases her undeniable musical versatility highlighted by her signature rapid-fire delivery and sharp-witted wordplay that incites a finely tuned mix of sweet, sensual, and savage imagery.

Apple Music's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion dates back to August of 2018 when Ebro Darden, Apple Music Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, spotlighted her track "Big Ole Freak" on his daily Beats 1 broadcast. She was subsequently added to popular hip-hop playlists The New South and The Plug, followed by a guest appearance on Ebro's show this past December. This March her freestyle on Charlie Sloth's "Fire In The Booth" went viral and she was added to Apple Music's marquee The A-List: Hip-Hop playlist. Fever peaked at No. 3 on the Apple Music charts week of release and still sits in the top 15. She has received over 150 million streams to date.

"I am so excited to be part of Apple Music's Up Next program," said Megan Thee Stallion. "Apple has been helping me spread my music to hotties all across the world, and now it's about to get even hotter."

"The fact that Megan Thee Stallion initially captivated us with her freestyles is a testament to the skill and creativity that's made her music hit so hard," said Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis. "Factor in her slick-talking, rowdy alter-egos with her confident charisma and it's easy to see that she is a born entertainer."

In the exclusive Apple Music Up Next short shot entirely on iPhone XS and available on June 25, Megan Thee Stallion talks about her early days of touring and how she took to throwing house parties for small groups of fans, allowing her "Hotties" intimate, extended access to her and her inner circle. "I love going to each city and getting to hug them and talk to them and twerk with them," she says. "Drive the boat with them."

Fans can watch her talk about the transition from local phenom to bona fide rap star in the exclusive Apple Music Up Next short and listen to her conversation with Beats 1's Nadeska, where they talk about growing up in Houston, what inspired her to rap, and working with Megan's longtime hero Juicy J. The latest Megan Thee Stallion music, along with that of her Up Next peers, is available now on the Apple Music Up Next playlist. On July 8, Megan Thee Stallion will make her late-night U.S. debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music's Up Next program.

Providing a refined female perspective to the Southern rap world, Megan Thee Stallion is well on her way to becoming an inspiring household name as not only a rapper but as an intelligent, empowering, and raw voice that is needed today.

Up Next is Apple Music's monthly artist program geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising star talent. Each month, Apple Music's editorial team selects an artist to promote, utilizing the full force of the platform to raise awareness of the artist to its growing global audience of music fans. The program includes an Apple Music short film shot entirely on iPhone XS introducing the artist, an interview with one of our Beats 1 anchors, a late night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more. The vast Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, and Koffee.

Going into 2019, Apple Music's Up Next artist program has expanded in its third year to also include a curated companion Up Next playlist featuring a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre and country agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience. As the newest induction into Apple Music's Up Next roster, Megan The Stallion joins some of today's most exciting and promising artists and will serve as the official Up Next playlist cover star to be spotlighted throughout the month.





