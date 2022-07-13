Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meechy Darko (Flatbush Zombies) Shares New Single 'Get Lit or Die Tryin''

Darko's album, executive produced by Dot Da Genius and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Neal PoguI, will be released on August 26.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Having recently announced the release of his debut album, Meechy Darko, one third of Brooklyn's critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, shares another powerful new track "Get Lit or Die Tryin'," featuring Meechy's signature raspy vocals flowing alongside a serpentine beat.

The song was co-produced by Dot Da Genius and theycallmeParker. Its accompanying video was directed by Meechy Darko and Ancillary Fund (Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Flatbush Zombies).

"Get Lit or Die Tryin'" follows the previously released "Kill Us All (K.U.A.), both found on Meechy's long awaited debut solo album Gothic Luxury. The album, executive produced by Dot Da Genius and mixed by Grammy Award-winning Neal PoguI, will be released on August 26th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-save / pre-add Gothic Luxury now HERE.

For Meechy, stepping out of his comfort zone to create this extremely personal debut was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police. Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There's a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game.

Meechy also recently announced two intimate shows in Los Angeles and New York, both now sold out, with more tour dates to be announced soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Meechy Darko / The Not So Secret Secret Shows

07/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club - SOLD OUT

08/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right - SOLD OUT

