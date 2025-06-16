Mayday Parade Unveils Fall U.S. Tour and Asia/Australia Shows ​ ﻿﻿   

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop-punk pioneers Mayday Parade have announced they will be joining All Time Low on the “EVERYONE’S TALKING” tour this fall with The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox. The announcement follows a steady year of touring in celebration of their 20th anniversary and new release Sweet, the first installment of a three-part album.

Their ambitious three-part album marks the band’s first self-released collection since 2006’s Tales Told By Dead Friends EP. The initial installment, Sweet, arrived on April 18, 2025 and demonstrates just how far Mayday Parade has evolved since forming in 2005. Recorded with longtime collaborators, multiplatinum engineers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount (All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World), the trilogy of releases will serve as Mayday Parade’s eight full-length studio album and first LP since 2021’s What It Means To Fall Apart.

The EVERYONE’S TALKING tour kicks off Fayetteville, AR and will see the band traverse North America, celebrating their catalog with fans old and new. With festival appearances and a Australia/Asia tour with Jack’s Mannequin and The Home Team lined up as well, Mayday Parade is proving that two decades in, they’re still pushing forward with passion and purpose.

Confirmed U.S. Tour Dates

JUNE 26 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

JULY 13 @ Calgary Stampede in Calgary, AB

OCT 8 Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

OCT 9 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

OCT 11 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

OCT 12 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

OCT 14 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

OCT 16 Salt Lake City, UT -The Union Event Center

OCT 18 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young - SOLD OUT

OCT 19 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

OCT 21 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

OCT 22 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

OCT 23 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

OCT 25 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

OCT 26 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

OCT 28 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

OCT 29 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

OCT 31 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

NOV 2 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

NOV 3 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

NOV 5 Toronto, ON - HISTORY

NOV 7 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

NOV 8 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

NOV 11 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

NOV 12 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

NOV 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium

NOV 15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

NOV 16 Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour

NOV 18 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

NOV 19 Coraopolis, PA - UPMC Events Center

NOV 21 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

NOV 22 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

NOV 25 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

NOV 26 Washington, DC - The Anthem

NOV 28 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

NOV 29 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

Confirmed Australia/Asia Tour Dates

SEP 12 Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

SEP 13 Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

SEP 14 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

SEP 17 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall

SEP 19 Perth, Australia - Metro City

SEP 21 Singapore - Pasir Panjang Power Station - LOW TICKETS

SEP 24 Manila, Philippines - Araneta Coliseum

