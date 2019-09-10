Mayday Parade Announces Forever Emo Tour 2019

On the heels of announcing five select shows celebrating 10 years of sophomore album Anywhere But Here, Mayday Parade have shared plans for another unique tour kicking off this fall. Along with some original music, the band will bring a set of cover songs of their favorite Pop Punk and Emo songs to sing along with to life on the stage this fall on their Forever Emo Tour 2019. Frontman Derek Sanders shared his excitement for the tour:

"I can't tell you how many times I've had fun singing Jimmy Eat World songs with friends and strangers alike at after parties/emo nights/whatever you want to call them. We've done many of them in many different places around the world. Sometimes they make me feel like there was a part of me that was supposed to change but never did. Forever Emo this Fall will be a concert featuring Mayday Parade performing songs live; mostly covers with a few originals as well. We've also partnered with local emo night DJs to add to the event in each city. There has been a lot of effort put into learning how to perform these songs well, and we're gonna play them loud, with heart and passion. Come sing along."

The tour kicks off on Friday November 1st in Athens, GA and runs through November 23rd. 10 Year Celebration shows for Anywhere But Here begin with the band's hometown of Tallahassee, FL on November 3rd and hits select cities amidst the Forever Emo Tour 2019 shows. Full dates for both can be found below!



Forever Emo Tour 2019 VIP tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 11th at 12PM ET and general on-sale is set for Friday, September 13th at 10AM local time. More info on the tour, VIP packages, and tickets can be found at www.foreveremotour.com orwww.maydayparade.com/tour.



Mayday Parade has been a powerhouse in the touring arena for over a decade and continue to tour behind the release of their June 2018 album Sunnyland. This Summer, the band shone in their headlining slot on the inaugural run of Sad Summer Festival and main stage play at Reading & Leeds Festival. Check out their most recent music video "Looks Red, Tastes Blue" and for the most up to date information, please visitwww.maydayparade.com.

Forever Emo Tour 2019

Nov. 1 @ 40 Watt in Athens, GA

Nov. 5 @ Basement East in Nashville, TN

Nov. 7 @ Rock & Roll Hotel in Washington, DC

Nov. 8 @ TLA in Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 11 @ Toad's Place in New Haven, CT

Nov. 12 @ Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 17 @ Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO

Nov. 19 @ Waiting Room in Omaha, NE

Nov. 20 @ Marquis Theater in Denver, CO

Nov. 23 @ Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

Anywhere But Here 10 Year Anniversary Shows!

Nov. 3 @ The Moon in Tallahassee, FL

Nov. 9 @ Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ

Nov. 13 @ Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

Nov. 16 @ Metro in Chicago, IL

Nov. 22 @ Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories