Max Frost Releases New Single 'Cool Kids'

Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Max Frost has today released "Cool Kids," the second single off his forthcoming EP Flying Machines due out May 6.

Shimmering piano glistens before a swooning synth-rock chorus captivates and Max admits, "Wish I could travel back in time to tell myself it's all alright."

"Cool Kids" was the first song Max wrote for Flying Machines, which set the tone for the entire record. The track's accompanying music video showcases a nostalgic, feel good and dry humored story about a piñata man who is treated like a free food sample in a hungry, cruel and comedic world. Max built the entire piñata costume and house himself.

"'Cool Kids' is about sneaking out of your house in high school to hang out with people who will make you cool. It's about existential angst and fear of the future driving you to numb out and make bad decisions. But it also tries to comfort the character in the song from the future in a way they will never hear."

"Cool Kids" follows Max's previous single "Head in the Clouds," which landed on Spotify's coveted Good Vibes playlist upon release and is generating nearly 20,000 streams per day. It was also the first track Max put out as an independent artist and signifies a new era for him.

Throughout the pandemic, Max found a way to stay musically inventive by creating incredible viral mashups on TikTok. He's amassed half a million followers and 8 million "likes" with videos like Gorillaz cover Eminem (3.7 million views), Pink Floyd cover Billie Eilish (1.5 million views), The Killers cover Garth Brooks (1.5 million views) and Queen mashes up Gayle (1.1 million views).

Born and raised in Austin, TX, Max anxiously awaited "Yesterday" anytime his mom played The Beatles. The song itself unlocked "a whole fantasy that was completely different from the world I was living in." After picking up a guitar at eight years old, he never stopped "making noise." He went from gigging as a guitarist in middle school to stirring up buzz online with "White Lies" and "Adderall."

Touring alongside everyone from Panic! At The Disco, Twenty One Pilots, and AWOLNATION to Gary Clark, Jr. and Fitz and The Tantrums, he unveiled his full-length debut, Gold Rush, in 2018. The single "Good Morning" landed syncs from Pepsi, ESPN, CBS, "Shameless," "Grey's Anatomy," "American Idol" and can currently be heard in a national Old Navy campaign. Along the way, he took the stage at "Good Morning America" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Fans can catch Max performing at 3TEN ACL LIVE in Austin on May 7 and the Mercury Lounge in New York on May 11.

Watch the new music video here: