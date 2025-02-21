Max Frost Releases Highly-Anticipated Album 'Shelby Ave' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Max Frost returns with his sophomore album, Shelby Ave, a genre-blurring collection that showcases his signature fusion of inventive lyricism and genre-defying sound. Written and recorded in a house on Shelby Avenue in Nashville, the album finds Frost embracing a more organic creative process alongside producer Luke Niccoli (Joji, Keith Urban, Carly Rae Jepsen)."

“I’ve settled down and simplified my life in a way that has made creativity a lot easier,” says Max. “I’ve kept myself busy enough to where music is like a hobby again—even though I get to do it professionally. This is an important place for me to be in. I’ve gotten further away from outside influences or trying to be a part of a scene. I want to remain removed from comparison and competitiveness. I’m just living a simple life, and I’m making music I like.”

Alongside the album, Max unveils its focus track, “Spinach Soufflé,” accompanied by an official video. The song’s rhythmic bounce and breezy, sun-soaked production pair effortlessly with his signature smooth vocals. “It’s a fun song. To me, it’s a bit tropical. It's about flirting with someone or that quirky excitement of meeting a new person,” says Max.

Max first made waves with viral hits like “White Lies” and “Adderall,” paving the way for his 2018 debut album, Gold Rush. The standout track “Good Morning” became a sync sensation, landing placements with Pepsi, ESPN, CBS, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, and American Idol. On stage, his electrifying performances have seen him touring alongside Gary Clark Jr., Fitz and The Tantrums, Panic! At The Disco, and Twenty One Pilots. He’s made memorable TV appearances on Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly and Ryan and even collaborated in the studio with the legendary Sir Elton John.

More recently, Max’s creative versatility has flourished on TikTok, where his unique mashups and signature style have earned him over 500K followers. Following the release of his 2022 EP Flying Machines, Maxt relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville. Now, with Shelby Ave out in the world, he continues to evolve, crafting music that’s both deeply personal and undeniably fresh.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Justice

