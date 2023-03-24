Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Max Drazen Shares Romantic New Single 'Five Three'

In the accompanying video, Drazen gives an exuberant live performance of the song in Malibu, CA, overlooking the ocean. 

Mar. 24, 2023  

Max Drazen's first single of 2023 - "Five Three," a glorious celebration of the uplifting power of love - is out today via Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records.

With a sense of wonder, Drazen sings, "All I need is you right now / When I'm too high you pull me down / And when I'm low you pick me off the ground / You're the world to me and you're just 5'3." Rence, an artist/producer/songwriter who, like Drazen, has gained a reputation as a "genre disruptor," produced the track. Drazen wrote "Five Three" with Rence, co-producer Alex Bilo and Andrew Stoelzing.

"'Five Three' is a song about the feeling of finding the person you've been looking for," explains Max Drazen. "My goal was to make the song feel as big and euphoric as possible in order to match that feeling. It took us months to finish- at one point we even rewrote the entire chorus and redid all the production. It was super important to me that the song fit in a world of euphoria and bliss."

Born and raised in Connecticut, Drazen signed to Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records last year and released his first singles - "Let Me Down Slow," "Caffeine," "Blurry Pictures" and "Not Because I Loved You." EARMILK hailed him as "a promising songwriter with sky-high limits." PEOPLE said, "Max Drazen is the kind of musician you want to keep on repeat."

Backward Noise said, "['Not Because I Loved You' is] soulful and fueled by heartache... Drazen's authenticity and raw emotion shines through in every melody throughout the new single, placing him high on our radar of artists to watch in 2023." SweetyHigh noted, "If you're familiar with the feeling of heartbreak, you need to listen to Max Drazen's 'Not Because I Loved You.' His sinewy sound blends the likes of pop and R&B, resulting in something we think everyone will want to get behind."

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new live video here:

Photo Credit: Tommy Nowels




Amy Manford to Join Andrea Bocelli for U.S. 2023 May tour Photo
Amy Manford to Join Andrea Bocelli for U.S. 2023 May tour
Best known globally for her captivating portrayal of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera both on the West End and in Athens, Greece. Amy is no stranger to performing with Bocelli, having joined him for his Australian tour in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne last year.
Rich Ruth Releases Live at Third Man Records Album Photo
Rich Ruth Releases 'Live at Third Man Records' Album
Nashville-based avant savant Rich Ruth is excited to release the live recording from last year's unforgettable performance at the Third Man Nashville's Blue Room venue to celebrate the release of his album I Survived, It's Over. The release is heralded by an immaculate video of Ruth and his band performing 'Heavy and Earthbound' at the show.
girlfriends To Support Avril Lavigne on European Arena Tour Photo
girlfriends To Support Avril Lavigne on European Arena Tour
girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) will be supporting Avril Lavigne on her upcoming SOLD OUT European Tour. Beginning April 12th, the duo will visit 10 cities across Europe before heading back to the U.S. for a short East Coast run of headlining dates. Check out the complete list of dates now!
Alice Howe Releases New Single Love Has No Rules Photo
Alice Howe Releases New Single 'Love Has No Rules'
Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the voices of icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Otis Redding once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
