Max Drazen Shares Romantic New Single 'Five Three'

Max Drazen's first single of 2023 - "Five Three," a glorious celebration of the uplifting power of love - is out today via Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records.

With a sense of wonder, Drazen sings, "All I need is you right now / When I'm too high you pull me down / And when I'm low you pick me off the ground / You're the world to me and you're just 5'3." Rence, an artist/producer/songwriter who, like Drazen, has gained a reputation as a "genre disruptor," produced the track. Drazen wrote "Five Three" with Rence, co-producer Alex Bilo and Andrew Stoelzing.

In the accompanying video, Drazen gives an exuberant live performance of the song in Malibu, CA, overlooking the ocean.

"'Five Three' is a song about the feeling of finding the person you've been looking for," explains Max Drazen. "My goal was to make the song feel as big and euphoric as possible in order to match that feeling. It took us months to finish- at one point we even rewrote the entire chorus and redid all the production. It was super important to me that the song fit in a world of euphoria and bliss."

Born and raised in Connecticut, Drazen signed to Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records last year and released his first singles - "Let Me Down Slow," "Caffeine," "Blurry Pictures" and "Not Because I Loved You." EARMILK hailed him as "a promising songwriter with sky-high limits." PEOPLE said, "Max Drazen is the kind of musician you want to keep on repeat."

Backward Noise said, "['Not Because I Loved You' is] soulful and fueled by heartache... Drazen's authenticity and raw emotion shines through in every melody throughout the new single, placing him high on our radar of artists to watch in 2023." SweetyHigh noted, "If you're familiar with the feeling of heartbreak, you need to listen to Max Drazen's 'Not Because I Loved You.' His sinewy sound blends the likes of pop and R&B, resulting in something we think everyone will want to get behind."

Photo Credit: Tommy Nowels