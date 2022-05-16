Maude Latour Announces Fall 2022 Tour & Shares New Track 'Trees'

Continuing on a momentous past year, rising alt-pop star Maude Latour announces her Fall 2022 North American headline tour, kicking off September 29th in Boston, MA.

The 16-date run - which follows her completely sold-out spring tour - will make stops across the country, including debut festival performances at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, and All Things Go Music Festival. Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday, May 20th at 11am local time here. See a full list of dates below!

Additionally, Maude's latest track "Trees" just premiered last week on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 New Music Daily show alongside an official video set in Central Park that feels like a sun-dappled, summer daydream.

Following recent singles "Lola" and "Headphones," the new song doubles as a love letter to nature and an exploration of grief. "Suddenly the trees are breathing like my lungs," the 22-year-old sings on the ethereal chorus. "It occurs to me that I'm forever changed by you, even though you're not here by my side - maybe you'll be listening and understand."

The inspiration for the track was losing a loved one, who feels nearby during moments of transcendent beauty. As Maude explains, "It is about missing the one person I wish I had, and in some magnificent moments, looking at trees, feeling her still."

With a knack for crafting melodic tracks centered on healing and friendship, Maude has established herself as a pop force, amassing more than 62 million streams on Spotify alone. With the poignant, inward-looking "Trees," she unveils yet another vibrant side of her colorful approach to pop.

Watch the "Trees" music video here:

FALL 2022 TOUR DATES

July 28 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

September 29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

October 1 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Music Festival

October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

October 4 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

October 5 - Nashville, TN - The End

October 7-9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11 - Houston, TX - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

October 12 - Dallas, TX - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

October 14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

October 17 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

October 18 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

October 20 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

October 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

October 23 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

November 2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza