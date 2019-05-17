Matt Stell Debuts New Music Video For EVERYWHERE BUT ON

In anticipation of the release of Matt Stell's seven-song Everywhere But On EP on all platforms on Friday, May 24, a music video for the title track debuts today, Friday, May 17. Directed by Austin Peckhamand filmed in Nashville, TN and Pensacola Beach, FL, the moody clip depicts Stell brooding over a heartache he cannot find a way to outrun.



I've been from Savannah to Long Beach,

trying to keep your memory out of reach.

Guess there's just one place I haven't gone.

I've moved everywhere but on.



The track, penned by Stell along with Paul Sikes and Lance Miller, has already landed on Spotify's "New Boots," "Wild Country," "Next From Nashville," and "New Music Nashville" playlists, as well as Apple's "Best of the Week," Amazon's "New in Country" and "Introducing: Country," YouTube's "Country's New Crop," and Pandora's "New Country Now" lists.

Watch the video here:

"'Everywhere But On' is song with a lot of my own story woven in to the lyric," says Stell. "I've had my heart broken, I've worked a lot of jobs, I've traveled all over the country and been gone so much that I had to have my mail sent to my mom's house. Sometimes being on the move is the only way I can deal with things, even if I know that as soon as I stop I have to deal with whatever I'm trying to outrun."



Named one of Taste of Country's Artists To Watch and a CMT Discovery Artist, Stell co-produced the Everywhere But On EP alongside Wide Open Music's Ash Bowers. The highly-anticipated forthcoming project includes the lead single and one of Rolling Stone's "10 Best Country Songs To Hear Now," "Prayed For You," plus "Home In A Hometown" featuring fellow country standout, Jimmie Allen. Pre-order the EP now at https://smarturl.it/MStellEP and instantly receive the title track, "Everywhere But On."



Stell co-wrote all seven songs on the upcoming Everywhere But On(RECORDS/Arista Nashville), including "Prayed For You," which has amassed more than 47 million on-demand streams and in excess of 390,000 consumption units and counting. Watch the video, which has racked up more than 4.5 million views and stars Savannah Chrisley and fiancé Nic Kerdiles, at https://youtu.be/WEJs_Bqx8_o/.



About Matt Stell: After playing college basketball for Drury University for four years, breakthrough country artist Matt Stell stood at a crossroads. One road led to Cambridge, MA where Stell was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. The other road pointed toward Nashville and a career in country music. Stell made the choice to follow his dreams of writing and performing. The 6'7" Center Ridge, Arkansas native and self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss's RECORDS/Arista Nashville. His debut single, "Prayed For You," written by Stell along with Ash Bowers and Alison Veltz, has already amassed over 47 million digital streams, making waves on Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs Charts and spinning on SiriusXM's The Highway in addition to having been featured on Spotify's Hot Country, New Boots, Wild Country, and Country Kind Of Love Playlists, Amazon's "The Weekly One," and Apple's A-List Country Playlist. The CMT Discovery Artist and Taste of Country Ones To Watch artist's official music video for "Prayed For You" premiered via People, stars Savannah Chrisley and her fiancé, Nic Kerdiles has racked up over 4.5 million views. "Prayed For You" along with "Home In A Hometown," a collaboration with Jimmie Allen, can be found on Stell's upcoming EP, Everywhere But On, releasing May 24. Catch Matt at a number of major country music festivals this summer including LakeShake (Chicago, IL) and Watershed (George, WA) and learn more at mattstell.com, Twitter, Facebook,Instagram, YouTube @MattStellMusic.





