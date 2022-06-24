Masked Wolf Shares 'Jenny I'm Sorry' Featuring Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low

Multi-Platinum hip-hop artist Masked Wolf today released his new single "Jenny I'm Sorry" featuring Alex Gaskarth, frontman of multi-Platinum pop-punk band All Time Low.

Complete with smooth beats and a chantable chorus, the genre-bending song adds to an impressive roster of collaborations for the labelmates. Masked Wolf has joined forces with G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, and most recently Bring Me The Horizon on "Fallout," while All Time Low teamed up with blackbear and Demi Lovato on their hit single "Monsters," which spent 18 weeks atop Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the group's first #1 at radio.

Of the new single, Masked Wolf said: "Working with Alex has been awesome; we're very alike and I'm proud we've made a very catchy song with its own style and edge."

Following the success of the Australian rapper's debut 17-track mixtape Astronomical - highlighted by the RIAA Certified double-Platinum smash "Astronaut In The Ocean" - Masked Wolf earned three nominations at this year's Billboard Music Awards including "Top New Artist," "Top Viral Song," and "Top Rap Song."

"Astronaut In The Ocean" proved to be a worldwide phenomenon, hitting No. 1 in eight countries and amassing over one billion streams to date, not to mention becoming the eighth most-consumed song of 2021 and garnering multiple nod's on Variety's esteemed Hitmakers List. It also spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and climbed to the Top 10 at Top 40 Radio in the U.S. Meanwhile, the official music video has logged over 300 million views on YouTube alone.

Masked Wolf made his world television debut last year with an epic performance of "Astronaut In The Ocean" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by his first primetime television appearance of the song on The Voice and then on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He also delivered a stellar performance of standout track "Pandemonium" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Transforming from a mild-mannered man by day into an unrestrained beast in the studio, Masked Wolf (aka, Harry Michael) has unassumingly established himself as a powerful, passionate, and primal hip-hop force. After graduating from school, the Sydney, Australia native tirelessly worked in sales to fund recording.

He even took out a loan to build a home studio as he cut hundreds of songs and logged thousands of hours in the lab. In 2018, he dropped his independent debut "Speed Racer." It gathered millions of streams and turned heads across Australia. Following "Night Rider" and "Water Walkin," he unveiled "Astronaut In The Ocean."

Awash in airy guitar, jagged 808s, neon keys, and deft wordplay, he submerged himself in honest lyricism, facing depression head-on. Re-released via Elektra Records at the top of 2021, "Astronaut In The Ocean" has become a global phenomenon, amassing over one BILLION streams to date and hitting #1 in 8 countries around the world.

Throughout a catalog streamed nearly half-a-billion times and highlighted by multiple gold and platinum certified singles / albums, All Time Low have continually raised the bar for both pop and punk. Since 2003, the group has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200, spanning the gold-certified Nothing Personal [2009], Dirty Work [2011], Future Hearts [2015], and Last Young Renegade [2017].

The latter attracted tastemaker acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Paste, and more as the band canvassed the world, headlining arenas on three continents. 2019 saw All Time Low celebrating the anniversary of Nothing Personal, an album that's influence remains prevalent with Rock Sound citing its impact on Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more.

After nearly two decades together, All Time Low rekindled the spark they first ignited in a Baltimore basement on their 2020 full-length studio album, Wake Up, Sunshine. These four lifelong friends walked into a tiny room, plugged in, and turned up with the same spirit, but with more experience, and proficiency gained from performing to millions worldwide.

As a result, they delivered Wake Up, Sunshine, a captivating body of work featuring the hit single "Monsters" (feat. blackbear), which spent 18 weeks atop Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and became the longest charting song ever on the Alternative Radio Mediabase chart. A brand-new version of "Monsters" was released at the end of 2020 featuring both blackbear and global super star Demi Lovato.

"Monsters" recently earned All Time Low their first iHeartRadio Music Award for "Alternative Song of the Year". Additionally, the band received nominations for "Top Rock Song" at the at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and "Favorite Rock Artist" at the 2021 American Music Awards. All Time Low's latest singles "Once In A Lifetime" and "PMA" (Feat. Pale Waves) are available now via Fueled By Ramen.

Watcht he visualizer for the new single here: