Masked Wolf & Bebe Rexha Release 'It's You, Not Me (Sabotage)'

Breakout global star Masked Wolf has teamed up with Diamond-selling, two-time GRAMMY nominee Bebe Rexha on the stunning single "It's You, Not Me (Sabotage)" available everywhere now via Elektra Records. Inspired by Bebe's own "Sabotage" from her latest album Better Mistakes, the re-imagined version features the Australian rapper dropping poignant verses and offering a different perspective to the emotional track.

Masked Wolf explains: "It's You, Not Me (Sabotage)" is about standing up for yourself in a relationship. Rather than waiting to hear the old cliché "it's me, not you," this song is about confronting the situation and addressing it head-on by saying, "I know it's you and I don't want to be around this anymore." As soon as I heard Bebe's original, the verses just started to pour out and I knew I had to be on it.

Bebe Rexha adds: "Sabotage" is a song that really means a lot to me personally. I love the twist Masked Wolf put on it and the way he was able to transform the ballad into a completely new sound.

"It's You, Not Me (Sabotage)" arrives alongside an official lyric video, streaming on Masked Wolf's YouTube channel.

It's proven to be a breakthrough year for Masked Wolf who is currently nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards. Back home in his native Australia, he recently received five ARIA Award nominations, with nods for Best Artist, Breakthrough Artist, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, and Best Video.

Masked Wolf exploded onto the music scene with his major label debut single "Astronaut In The Ocean" which was released at the top of 2021 and has since gone to #1 in 8 countries around the world while amassing over a BILLION streams to date. In the US, "Astronaut In The Ocean" was a multi-format phenomenon, climbing to #1 on the Rhythmic radio chart as well as the Top 10 at Top 40. The 2x-Platinum certified song spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #6, while the official music video has logged over 255 million views on YouTube alone. Masked Wolf made his world television debut with an epic performance of the song on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" followed by his first, primetime television appearance on "The Voice" and, later, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Astronaut In The Ocean" is featured on Masked Wolf's debut mixtape Astronomical - available now at all DSPs. The mixtape also includes collaborations with X Ambassadors and Kevin Gates, and arrived alongside the official music video for the track "Pandemonium," streaming on his YouTube channel now. Masked Wolf celebrated the release of Astronomical with a nationally televised performance of "Pandemonium" in studio on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

