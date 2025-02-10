Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark Confirm Nationwide Tour

Tickets for the majority of shows will be available for pre-sale starting February 11 with general on-sale following Friday, February 14.
Two of music’s most respected songwriters and artists, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark will join forces for a special tour kicking off this summer. The extensive run includes stops at New York’s Town Hall, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Denver’s Botanic Gardens, Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, Ridgefield, CT’s Ridgefield Playhouse (two nights), Vienna’s Wolf Trap, Evanston’s Cahn Auditorium and many more.
Tickets for the majority of shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, February 11 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 14 at 10:00am local time. Full details and on-sale info can be found here or here.
June 9—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
June 10—Seattle, WA—Benaroya Hall
June 11—Eugene, OR—Hult Center
June 13—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre
June 14—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery
June 16—Santa Barbara, CA—Lobero Theatre
June 19—San Diego, CA—Humphreys
June 20—Los Angeles, CA—Wilshire Ebell Theatre
June 21—Tucson, AZ—Fox Theatre
June 22—Scottsdale, AZ—Scottsdale Performing Arts Center
June 25—Denver, CO—Botanic Gardens
June 26—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center
June 27—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion
June 28—Fort Collins, CO—Venue TBA
July 29—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center*
July 30—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center*
August 1—Portland, ME—State Theatre
August 2—Laconia, NH—Colonial Theatre
August 3—Nashua, NH—Nashua Center for the Arts
August 6—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall
August 7—Grand Rapids, MI—Venue TBA
August 8— Chautauqua, NY— Chautauqua Amphitheater
August 9—Poughkeepsie, NY—Bardavon
August 10—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music
August 12—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse
August 13—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse
August 14—Kennett Square, PA—Venue TBA
August 15—Richmond, VA—The National
August 16—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap
September 12—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival*
September 25—Medford, MA—Chevalier Theatre
September 26—Rutland, VT—Paramount Theatre
September 27—New York, NY—Town Hall
September 28—Princeton, NJ—McCarter Theatre
September 30—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall
October 1—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center
October 2—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
October 3—Chattanooga, TN—Walker Theatre
October 4—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater
October 5—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre
October 7—Akron, OH—Goodyear Theater
October 8—Ann Arbor, MI—Michigan Theater
October 9—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 10—Madison, WI—The Orpheum
October 11—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre
*Mary Chapin Carpenter only
One of music’s “most reliable and empathetic songwriters” (Pitchfork), Mary Chapin Carpenter has sold over 16 million records over the course of her renowned career. With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five Grammy Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carpenter’s record, One Night Lonely, was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, and in 2023 the songwriter was awarded the Poet’s Award at the ACM Honors, recognizing outstanding and longstanding musical and lyrical contributions throughout her career. Most recently, Carpenter unveiled her new podcast, “Hope is a Muscle,” which finds her in conversation with people from all walks of life. During its run, the podcast was in the top five music podcasts on both Apple and Spotify platforms. Earlier this year, the album Looking For The Thread, a collaborative recording with Scottish singer-songwriters Karine Polwart and Julie Fowlis, was released worldwide. Of the album, The Arts Desk wrote, “It’s only January but this is an album of the year.” The 2025 tour will feature songs from Mary Chapin’s entire catalog and her new album set for early summer release.
A Grammy, CMA and Americana Award-winner, Brandy Clark is one of her generation’s most esteemed songwriters and musicians. Adding to her renowned career, Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her acclaimed song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. The track is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile and features her most personal songwriting to date. Released to overwhelming praise, Forbes calls the record “an Americana Masterpiece,” while Variety proclaims it “further clarifies that she’s one of America’s treasures” and Billboard declares, “Clark continues to convey her inexorable talents as both a song-crafter and vocal interpreter.” In addition to her work as a solo artist, Clark has written songs such as “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.” She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.
Mary Chapin Carpenter photo credit: Aaron Farrington
Brandy Clark photo credit: Victoria Stevens
