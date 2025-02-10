Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark Confirm Nationwide Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two of music’s most respected songwriters and artists, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark will join forces for a special tour kicking off this summer. The extensive run includes stops at New York’s Town Hall, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Denver’s Botanic Gardens, Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, Ridgefield, CT’s Ridgefield Playhouse (two nights), Vienna’s Wolf Trap, Evanston’s Cahn Auditorium and many more.

Tickets for the majority of shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, February 11 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, February 14 at 10:00am local time. Full details and on-sale info can be found here or here.

Tour Dates

June 9—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

June 10—Seattle, WA—Benaroya Hall

June 11—Eugene, OR—Hult Center

June 13—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre

June 14—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery

June 16—Santa Barbara, CA—Lobero Theatre

June 19—San Diego, CA—Humphreys

June 20—Los Angeles, CA—Wilshire Ebell Theatre

June 21—Tucson, AZ—Fox Theatre

June 22—Scottsdale, AZ—Scottsdale Performing Arts Center

June 25—Denver, CO—Botanic Gardens

June 26—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center

June 27—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion

June 28—Fort Collins, CO—Venue TBA

July 29—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center*

July 30—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center*

August 1—Portland, ME—State Theatre

August 2—Laconia, NH—Colonial Theatre

August 3—Nashua, NH—Nashua Center for the Arts

August 6—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

August 7—Grand Rapids, MI—Venue TBA

August 8— Chautauqua, NY— Chautauqua Amphitheater

August 9—Poughkeepsie, NY—Bardavon

August 10—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music

August 12—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

August 13—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

August 14—Kennett Square, PA—Venue TBA

August 15—Richmond, VA—The National

August 16—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap

September 12—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival*

September 25—Medford, MA—Chevalier Theatre

September 26—Rutland, VT—Paramount Theatre

September 27—New York, NY—Town Hall

September 28—Princeton, NJ—McCarter Theatre

September 30—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

October 1—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center

October 2—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

October 3—Chattanooga, TN—Walker Theatre

October 4—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater

October 5—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

October 7—Akron, OH—Goodyear Theater

October 8—Ann Arbor, MI—Michigan Theater

October 9—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 10—Madison, WI—The Orpheum

October 11—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre

*Mary Chapin Carpenter only

About Mary Chapin Carpenter:

One of music’s “most reliable and empathetic songwriters” (Pitchfork), Mary Chapin Carpenter has sold over 16 million records over the course of her renowned career. With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five Grammy Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carpenter’s record, One Night Lonely, was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, and in 2023 the songwriter was awarded the Poet’s Award at the ACM Honors, recognizing outstanding and longstanding musical and lyrical contributions throughout her career. Most recently, Carpenter unveiled her new podcast, “Hope is a Muscle,” which finds her in conversation with people from all walks of life. During its run, the podcast was in the top five music podcasts on both Apple and Spotify platforms. Earlier this year, the album Looking For The Thread, a collaborative recording with Scottish singer-songwriters Karine Polwart and Julie Fowlis, was released worldwide. Of the album, The Arts Desk wrote, “It’s only January but this is an album of the year.” The 2025 tour will feature songs from Mary Chapin’s entire catalog and her new album set for early summer release.

About Brandy Clark:

A Grammy, CMA and Americana Award-winner, Brandy Clark is one of her generation’s most esteemed songwriters and musicians. Adding to her renowned career, Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her acclaimed song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. The track is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile and features her most personal songwriting to date. Released to overwhelming praise, Forbes calls the record “an Americana Masterpiece,” while Variety proclaims it “further clarifies that she’s one of America’s treasures” and Billboard declares, “Clark continues to convey her inexorable talents as both a song-crafter and vocal interpreter.” In addition to her work as a solo artist, Clark has written songs such as “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.” She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.

Mary Chapin Carpenter photo credit: Aaron Farrington

Brandy Clark photo credit: Victoria Stevens

