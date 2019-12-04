Maroon 5 Announce 2020 North American Tour

Three-time GRAMMY® Award winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation. These upcoming tour dates mark the biggest U.S. shows of the band's career, with the group playing iconic venues such as at Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium. The band's multi-country tour will kick off on May 30th at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Leon Bridges will appear on all stadium dates. Meghan Trainor will appear on all show dates.

Most recently Maroon 5 released their latest single "Memories" to critical acclaim. Leon Bridges' new collaborative EP with Khruangbin, Texas Sun will be released February 7th and the title track is out now. Meghan Trainor will release her anticipated third studio album entitled Treat Myself, coming January 31st on Epic Records.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale starting on Monday, December 9th and will be available to the public on Friday, December 13th. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Click HERE for LaneOne details. For more information, please see tour dates below and click HERE.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, December 9th at 12pm local time through Thursday, December 12th at 10pm local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, December 9th at 12pm local time until Thursday, December 12th at10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visitwww.citientertainment.com.

The band's tour announcement follows the debut of their most recent single, "Memories"(222 Records/ Interscope Records). The release of "Memories" marks the first new music from the Los Angeles band since the release of their global anthem "Girls Like You." Produced by Adam Levine and The Monsters & Strangerz and Executive Produced by Jacob "J Kash" Hindlin, "Memories" marks a moment of creative and personal progression for the musicians. The minimalist ballad starkly pairs a lilting clean guitar with chantable and evocative lyrics from Levine. In addition to representing another sonic side, it tackles uncharted subject matter for the group- namely loss-but from a different angle.

Following its release, "Memories" quickly claimed Maroon 5's 22nd appearance on Billboard Hot 100's Top 40. The track is currently holding at peak position #4 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, their 10th Top 5, and their 12th Top 10 this decade; that includes at least one new song sent into the Top 10 each year since 2011. The track just reached #1 on Billboard Hot AC chart, their 14th #1 which is the most by any act. The David Dobkin directed music video has garnered over 185 million views on Youtube; pushing their video catalog to 12 BILLION views across all official channels on YouTube.

Previously Announced Tour Dates:

2/23 Mexico City, MEX Foro Sol

2/28 Santiago, CHL Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida

3/1 Sao Paulo, BRA Allinaz Parque

3/3 Brasilia, BRA Estadio Mane Garrincha

3/5 Recife, BRA Classic Hall

3/7 Rio de Janeiro, BRA Estacionamento da Jeunesse

3/10 Montevideo, URY Estadio Centenario

3/12 Buenos Aires, ARG Campo Argentino de Polo

3/14 Bogota, COL Parque Salitre Magico

Maroon 5 2020 North American Tour Dates:

5/30 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/3 Alburquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

6/5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

6/7 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

6/8 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/10 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

6/14 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/16 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/19 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

6/24 Boston, MA Fenway Park

6/25 Flushing, NY Citi Field

6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/2 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

8/4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

8/6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

8/8 Fargo, N*E*R*D Fargodome

8/9 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

8/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/15 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/17 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/21 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

8/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/29 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/30 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

9/1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

9/3 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

9/5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/6 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/9 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/14 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/16 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

9/17 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre





