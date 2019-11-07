Mark Newman 'Empirical Truth' Wins Long Island Blues Society CD Challenge

It was announced today that The Long Island Blues Society has named EMPIRICAL TRUTH by Mark Newman their 2019 CD Challenge winner. As the local winner, EMPIRICAL TRUTH will represent the Long Island Blues Society in the International Blues Challenge's Self-Produced CD Contest; which happens in Memphis from January 28th to February 1st, 2020. Empirical Truth is also currently #1 in its category on the Reverbnation charts.

A New York native, Mark Newman's musical prowess has taken him around the world several times over, playing with an eclectic mix of noted musical talents from Sting to Elvis Costello, and Travis Tritt as well as his own solo work. He has also worked alongside many soul, blues, and rock greats of our time including John Oates (Hall and Oates), Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds), Willy DeVille (Mink DeVille), Sam The Sham, Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos) and Sam Moore (Sam & Dave).

Later this month, Mark will be giving a slide guitar clinic to students at the music school Five Towns College and performing several dates on Long Island. Always one for helping charities and giving back to the community, he will also be appearing to support several Toy drives this Holiday season and has an early 2020 date set for NYC.

Here is the full schedule:

Thurs 11/7 at Still Partners, Sea Cliff NY

Fri 11/15 on WUSB Blues Warehouse, Stony Brook NY

Fri 11/15 on OWWR St James Infirmary, Old Westbury NY

Tues 11/19 at Five Towns College, NY

Wed 12/4 "12 Angry Men" Event at Bobbique, Patchogue NY

Sun 12/8 Joe Vicino Toy Drive at The Warehouse, Amityville NY

Tues 12/10 WUSB Blues Warehouse at the JFK JetBlue Hanger, Queens NY

Sun 12/15 Toys for Tots at The Locust Valley Inn, Locust Valley NY

Fri 12/20 Sailin Shoes (Little Feat Tribute) at Still Partners, Sea Cliff NY

Mon 1/13 at The Bitter End, NYC

It can certainly be said that a labor of love is not much of a labor at all, and with singer/songwriter and guitarist Mark Newman's latest release "Empirical Truth" (via Danal Music) this is very much the case, as he's proven once again his power of true musicianship.

Packed with Newman's usual penchant for dynamic storytelling and political commentary throughout his lyrics, Empirical Truth certainly lives up to its name. With songs ranging in topic from the state of gun control in the U.S. to the Dakota Access Pipeline, an innocent man blamed for murder, love and loss and even a few covers from Little Feat, John Oates, and more - the album is brimming with a dynamic mix of Americana/Blues/Pop and slide-guitar work from start to finish. Newman is joined on the LP by Drummers Shawn Murray and John Michel, Keyboardists Kevin McKendree, James Dower and Mark Bonder, Bassist Craig Privett and Vocalists Naomi Margolin, Janet Montalbo, Maag Stanley, Steve Bluth, Jeff Lubin, Jacob Koch, and Norm Madnick.

Empirical Truth Track Listing:

1. Scapegoat

2. Life Without You

3. Mississippi Mile

4. When I Aim My Gun

5. Seven Days

6. One More Song About A Highway

7. Sharin' The Blues

8. Pipeline

9. Are You Lonely For Me

10. Everything You Know

11. Roll Um Easy

12. Lycanthropy

A multi stringsman, Mark has mastered electric/acoustic/lap steel guitar as well as the mandolin and dobro, and with a voice reminiscent of many rock and blues men before him- it has the familiarity of an old friend yet the power and soul of many of today's rock, soul, folk and R&B icons. For over five years, Newman and fellow songwriter Naomi Margolin have run the "Music From the Hive" Singer/Songwriter Series, and for the past three years- "The Original Music Series" for bands, in an attempt to keep original music alive on Long Island.

Newman has played many exciting solo and full-band showcases including dates with Delbert McClinton at Highline Ballroom, Les Dudek at My Father's Place at the Roslyn Hotel, opening for The Doobie Brothers The Paramount in Huntington, with Don Felder of The Eagles and David Bromberg at The Space at Westbury on separate occasions and at The Blue Note in Tokyo, Japan.

Past releases include 2010's "Walls of Jericho" filled with intricate guitar work and mixed with a plethora of sounds from hard rock to a lighter more Dylanesque folk tinge, and 2015's "Brussels" - a live acoustic-driven EP that packs a bluesy punch reminiscent of Clapton's "Unplugged" album through both the guitar work and raw vocal power.





Related Articles View More Music Stories