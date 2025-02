Mark Morton Releases New Track 'Brother' Featuring Cody Jinks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark Morton, guitarist and songwriter for the five-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling band Lamb of God, has released his powerful new track “Brother,” featuring acclaimed country artist Cody Jinks. The song is part of Mark’s upcoming solo album, Without The Pain, set for release on April 11 via Snakefarm. Fans can pre-save/pre-order the album HERE.

“Brother” was written by Mark, Cody, and country artist Travis Denning. The song’s poignant lyrics explore themes of regret, reconciliation, and personal accountability, set against a backdrop of southern rock and bluesy guitar riffs. The track is a deeply emotional reflection on the complexities of family relationships and the scars of unresolved conflict. "On a long bus ride, somewhere in the middle of a Lamb of God tour, I scribbled some lyrics down in my notebook,” said Mark. “Sometime after, having paired them with a simple chord progression, I presented my idea to Cody Jinks and Travis Denning during a writing session in Nashville. Three hours later, we walked out with ‘Brother.’ ‘Brother’ is a deeply personal song that speaks directly to the theme of family separation and estrangement. I have learned through observation and my own lived experience that it is a universal and all too common phenomenon. We all poured a lot of ourselves into this song and I'm grateful to Cody for singing on it with me. I hope you’ll enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it."

In addition to the release of the song, fans can also experience the official music video for “Brother,” (watch HERE) which brings the track’s raw emotion to life with a cinematic visual representation. The video serves as a perfect complement to the song’s message, illustrating the themes of separation and longing that permeate the lyrics.

The upcoming album, Without The Pain, marks a significant departure from Mark’s work with Lamb of God, diving into his southern roots and leaning heavily into the southern rock lane. The album features collaborations with artists like Cody Jinks, Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Travis Denning plus guitar solos from Grace Bowers, Jason Isbell and more, making it a unique and exciting project that blends blues, southern rock, americana and outlaw country influences with Mark’s signature guitar work.

Mark co-wrote every song on Without The Pain except for the track “The Needle and the Spoon,” which is a cover of the iconic Lynyrd Skynyrd song. Throughout the album, Mark’s songwriting explores themes of healing, growth, and self-reflection, with each track reflecting his journey of personal evolution. Drawing from his deep southern roots, Mark embraces the sounds of southern rock, blues, and outlaw country, while maintaining his signature edge—blending honest, raw lyricism with intricate guitar work. This album represents a true reinvention for Mark, as he embraces a more introspective and reflective phase in his career, marking his second solo release after his critically acclaimed debut.

The themes explored in Without The Pain are a natural progression from Mark’s deeply personal autobiography, Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir. In the book, Mark delves into his struggles with addiction, mental health, and the toll of his heavy metal career, offering a raw, unfiltered look at his life and the journey toward finding peace and redemption. Without The Pain picks up where the memoir left off, providing a soundtrack to Mark’s continuing journey of growth and reconciliation.

Without The Pain will also have a special exclusive vinyl release for Record Store Day on April 12. This limited edition color is a one-time pressing, making it a must-have for collectors and dedicated fans alike. With only a limited number of copies available, this exclusive release celebrates the vibrant culture of independent record stores.

Photo credit: Tyler Stubblefield

