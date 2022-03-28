Mariah Carey Joins Latto for 'Big Energy' DJ Khaled Remix

Mariah Carey has joined Latto for a new version of "Big Energy," remixed by DJ Khaled.

The Tom Tom Club-sampled "Genius of Love" track gives a new life to the classic melody. "Big Energy" shows Latto embracing this new chapter in her career - manifesting good fortune and not only hitting bar after bar with witty, captivating lyrics, but seeing her step outside of rapping once more to sing, highlighting that she's got vocals too.

Raised in Atlanta, GA, 22-year-old rising rapper Latto has been making a name for herself since she was 10 years old. The Rap Game Season One winner has continually released music since 2016 and signed with RCA Records in 2020. In June 2019, Latto released her EP Big Latto, which included her breakout-hit song "Bitch From Da Souf."

The December 2019 release of her follow-up project, Hit The Latto, contained the remix version of the track featuring Saweetie & Trina, the accompanying video has been viewed nearly 70 million times. Prior to the aforementioned, her impressive catalog of music includes Miss Mulatto (2016), Latto Let 'Em Know (2017) and Mulatto (2018).

As part of the elite new wave of female rappers, such as Flo Milli, City Girls, Saweetie and more, Latto has proven that her pen game, replete with witty and raw verses, is unmatched. Her track "Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)" featuring Saweetie and Trina went RIAA-certified Platinum, making Latto the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to accomplish this feat. The 22-year-old was also one of only two women inducted into the XXL 2020 Freshman Class, earning her another major milestone in her burgeoning career.

In August 2020 Latto released her major label debut project Queen of Da Souf and later that year also released of the extended version of the project. Combined, both versions garnered over 700 million streams worldwide and had multiple standout tracks including "In n Out" feat. City Girls, "Sex Lies" featuring Lil Baby and the now RIAA-certified Gold track "Muwop" feat. Gucci Mane.

In addition to her own music, Latto has been inescapable; from her cameo in Cardi B's iconic "WAP" video featuring Megan Thee Stallion, to countless features including Chris Brown & Young Thug's "Go Crazy (Remix)" with Future and Lil Durk, Chloe & Halle's "Do It" (Remix) with Doja Cat and City Girls, NLE Choppa's "Make Em Say" and Hitmaka's "Thot Box (Remix)," she's proven that Big Latto is bigger and better than ever before.

Latto's first official release of 2021, "The Biggest," was the introduction to her new moniker that explained her reasoning for the stage name change, her intentions and moving forward with this new phase of her career. With the start of this new phase of her career, Latto received her first-ever nominations for "Best New Artist" and "Best Female Hip-Hop Artist" at the 2021 Bet Awards. Recently, Latto performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) performances on their Extended Play Stage where she gave fans a sneak peek snippet performance of "Big Energy" along with performances of "Bitch From Da Souf" and "Muwop."

In addition to her VMAs performance debut, she received her first VMA nomination for "MTV Push Performance of the Year" for "Sex Lies." From her recent appearance on the F9: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack alongside Lil Durk and Don Toliverfor "Fast Lane" to her energetic sets at festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash, she continues to elevate.

Listen to the new remix here: