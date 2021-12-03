Mariah Carey Debuts Exclusive Holiday Playlist on Apple Music

Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the launch of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 26 - December 3, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. Gifts range from exclusive EPs in Spatial Audio, to a behind-the scenes documentary films, to special holiday playlists, radio episodes, DJ mixes, and beyond.

Today's exclusive gift comes from Mariah Carey: a special holiday-themed playlist with commentary from the Queen of Christmas herself. "Creating a Christmas classic is about [making] something that feels timeless," Mariah Carey told Zane Lowe in a recent Apple Music interview. She would know. Carey's first contribution to the holiday canon, 1994's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," remains the most popular contemporary Christmas song around the world, and even earned the R&B-pop icon her own TV event, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," last year on Apple TV+.

This year, she returns with an Apple Music playlist of her favorite holiday tunes-complete with voice notes from Mariah herself that guide the listener through-as well as a soulful new song called "Fall in Love at Christmas" featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin."It gave me chills when I first heard it," she said of the track. "It takes you to that spiritual place and becomes universal at the end. It reaches people. I just know I'm going to be singing it every year." Mariah returns to Apple TV+ with a brand new highly anticipated holiday special premiering globally today (12/3) titled 'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues', which features the first and only performance of "Fall In Love At Christmas".