Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Single & New Apple TV Special

The new single will be released Friday, November 5.

Nov. 2, 2021  

Mariah Carey has announced the release of a new Christmas single! Titled "Fall in Love at Christmas", the new holiday track will feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Carey teased the new song with a snippet along with the announcement on Twitter. Listen below!

In an additional new tweet, Carey also shared a glimpse into the production of what appears to be an upcoming Christmas special with Apple TV. Check out the tweet below:

Apple then officially announced the special, which will be titled Mariah's Christmas: the Magic Continues, which will be released this December.

Carey has been coined the "Queen of Christmas" as her #1 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" makes its annual rounds on top of the the Billboard Charts every holiday season. The track is from her 1994 album "Merry Christmas". Last year, she released a new Christmas special on Apple TV, which featured a duet with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Watch the music video for the track here:

