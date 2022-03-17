Maria Lynn Shares Title Track From New EP 'Bad Habits'

Maria Lynn has announced her latest EP, Bad Habits, due April 22 via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. The eight-track EP finds Lynn singing about the highs of being in love and the lows of dealing with the darkness within.

It also explores the euphoria and darkness of depression, heartbreak, redemption, and discovery of oneself, Bad Habits follows her debut album, Lost and Found, and a handful of singles released in 2021 including "Jaded" (ft. Armen Paul), "Why Do I" and "Why Do We." She also shares the EP's title track today.

"Letting go of love, even when it's unhealthy, is hard," notes Lynn of the "Bad Habits" single. "The habits we embody makes up who we are, the good habits keeps us moving forward, the bad habits are lessons that teach us how."

Of the EP, Lynn adds, "Sharing love with another is euphoric, passionate and painful. Ultimately, it teaches us so many valuable life lessons leading us to the great love of all, within ourselves. That's what I hope listeners feel - a newfound appreciation and sense of love for themselves."

Maria's previous singles fromBad Habits include powerful ballad "Why Do We" which took an intimate look at her tumultuous relationship with an ex-girlfriend; and "Why Do I" along with its sequel "Jaded" featuring NYC-based singer Armen Paul, which took listeners through a devastating heartbreak while working through the complexity of a toxic relationship with unapologetic bravery.

Listen to the new single here: