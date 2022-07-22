Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marcus Mumford Announces North American Tour

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 29, at 10 AM local time.

Jul. 22, 2022  

Marcus Mumford will tour North America this fall in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be released on September 16 by Capitol Records. The headline run will kick off with two Colorado dates - September 19 at Boulder's Fox Theatre and September 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

The tour will include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (October 30) and the Beacon Theatre in New York City (November 7). Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 - October 14 and The A's will open from October 17 - November 10 (except October 30). Mumford will also perform at ACL Fest on October 9 and October 16. See below for itinerary.

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 AM local time here. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 29, at 10 AM local time.

On Saturday, July 23, Mumford will host Marcus Mumford & Friends at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI. The Newport Folk Festival aftershow will benefit Newport Festivals Foundation. Further details are available HERE.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), (self-titled) includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. Last week, Mumford shared the lead-off track, "Cannibal." "Cannibal" was highlighted in new music coverage by The New York Times, NPR, ET, American Songwriter and numerous other outlets. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "Cannibal."

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Marcus Mumford - Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 - October 14 (except 10/9).

The A's will support October 17 - November 10 (except October 30).

9/19

9/20

9/24

9/26

9/27

9/30

10/4

10/6

10/7

10/9

10/10

10/11

10/14

10/16

10/17

10/18

10/20

10/21

10/22

10/24

10/25

10/26

10/28

10/29

10/30

11/1

11/2

11/3

11/5

11/7

11/8

11/10

Boulder, CO

Denver, CO

Las Vegas, NV

Seattle, WA

Portland, OR

Los Angeles, CA

Ventura, CA

El Cajon, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

New Orleans, LA

Austin, TX

Tulsa, OK

Kansas City, MO

Milwaukee, WI

Madison, WI

Saint Paul, MN

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Louisville, KY

Durham, NC

Atlanta, GA

Nashville, TN

Asheville, NC

Washington, DC

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, ME

New York, NY

Boston, MA

Toronto, ON

Fox Theatre

Paramount Theatre

iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Paramount Theatre

Keller Auditorium

The Wiltern

Majestic Ventura Theatre

The Magnolia

The Van Buren

ACL Fest

White Oak Music Hall

Majestic Theatre

Orpheum Theater

ACL Fest

Cain's Ballroom

Midland Theatre

The Pabst Theater

The Sylvee

Palace Theatre

Chicago Theatre

The Fillmore Detroit

Brown Theatre

Durham Performing Arts Center

The Eastern

Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

The Anthem

The Met Philadelphia

State Theater

Beacon Theatre

Wang Theatre - Boch Center

Massey Hall
