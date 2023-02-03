Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Marco Giovanni Captivates on Debut Single 'Straight Face'

The track is out now on all DSPs.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Singer/songwriter Marco Giovanni has released his debut single, "Straight Face," out now on all DSPs. Over bouncing bass lines and syncopated drum beats, Marco's dynamic and polished vocals shine as he speaks to the emotional stability and security he has to offer to someone in his life.

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), the airy R&B mood booster is just the first taste of what's to come from the emerging artist.

"It has a 'top down in the car' vibe," shares Marco on the track. "It's about taking your girl on a drive. She's riding shotgun, and you're both just living life."

Exploring his musical interests and abilities at a young age, from learning piano and guitar to singing in talent shows and joining an acapella group, the Connecticut-born singer/songwriter began recording music of his own inspired by his biggest influences by the time he was in high school. Thanks to social media, Marco soon caught the attention of Poo Bear - the mastermind behind some of pop's biggest hits - and the two began working in the studio together.

Honing in on his craft and exploring the life of a professional musician, Marco is ready now more than ever to share the music he's longed to present to the world. "This is the first big step for me," he shares about the start of his career. "I'm going to give you every part of who I am, and I'm going to shoot for the stars."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit - Chad Griffith



