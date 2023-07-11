Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Sets West Coast Tour Ahead of New Album Out This Friday

General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local).

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain & More Join All-Star Lineup of CNN's 'The Fourth in Americ Photo 4 Alanis Morissette & More Join CNN’s 'The Fourth in America' Special

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Sets West Coast Tour Ahead of New Album Out This Friday

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – the visionary post-fusion rock trio comprising guitarist/songwriter/activist Marc Ribot, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and drummer/percussionist Ches Smith – have announced plans for a West Coast co-headline tour alongside groundbreaking jazz quartet The Bad Plus.

The dates begin October 13 at Mesa, AZ’s Mesa Art Center and continue through the month. General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, see here.

MARC RIBOT’S CERAMIC DOG - TOUR 2023-2024

AUGUST

19 – Marlboro, VT - Sonic Circus Festival (Ceramic Dog only)

OCTOBER

13 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

14 – Seattle, WA – Earshot Jazz Festival @ Town Hall

15 – Portland, OR – PDX Jazz @ Revolution Hall

16 – Vancouver, BC – Capitano University *

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

22 – Ft. Collins, CO – Washington’s

All Dates w/ The Bad Plus Except *

This week also sees the arrival of Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog’s eagerly awaited fifth album, Connection, arriving via Knockwurst Records this Friday, July 14.

Pre-orders are available now. Declared by Ribot to be “the best record we’ve ever done,” Connection sees Ceramic Dog furthering their long flirtation with various strains of rock ‘n’ roll while remaining fully entrenched in their signature approach to improvised music, augmented by contributions by such special guests as singer-songwriter Syd Straw, keyboardist Anthony Coleman, saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, organist Greg Lewis, clarinetist Oscar Noriega, and cellist Peter Sachon.

The album is highlighted by such bracing new songs as the ferocious title track, “Connection,” and the anthemic manifesto,  “Soldiers In the Army of Love,” both available now for streaming and download.

With Connection, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog have pushed their long-brewing tension between traditional pop songcraft and avantgarde improvisational music to the breaking point, bridging their customary genre-agnostic approach with elements of glam boogie, minimalist disco, psychedelic boogaloo, garage-punk-against-the-machine agitprop, and so much more.

Recorded at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, NY, and mixed by Ben Greenberg (Danny Elfman, Depeche Mode, Show Me the Body) the album sees Ribot – whose prodigious, impossible-to-categorize body of work as bandleader and musician spans no wave and jazz, Brazilian and Cuban music, roots and avant-garde and protest songs (often at the same time) alongside legendary collaborations with Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, The Lounge Lizards, John Zorn, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Caetano Veloso, and Laurie Anderson (to name but a few) – continuing to utilize Ceramic Dog as the vessel for his distinctive stream-of-consciousness songwriting, penning three out of the album’s four vocal tracks including the groove-infected “Ecstasy” (showcasing Anthony Coleman’s slinky Farfisa and longtime friend and associate Syd Straw behind the mic).

From the anthemic manifesto “Soldiers in the Army of Love” to the unhinged ranting of “Heart Attack” and indescribable “No Name,” Ceramic Dog unleash a fury of complex time signatures, blues abstraction, and free-blowing energy to create their most unapologetically audacious collection thus far, their one-of-a-kind daring evidenced by the unlikely cover of Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz’s “That’s Entertainment,” written especially for the 1953 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musical film The Band Wagon but here, in Ribot and Co’s hands, deconstructs Hollywood cliches while simultaneously winking at both the post-punk and post-Cultural Revolution iterations of the Gang of Four.

Fueled by what Ribot calls “several bolts of creative lightning,” Connections stands as a vibrant, odd, and in many ways definitive milestone in what is truly a singular creative journey for Marc Ribot and Ceramic Dog, its zeitgeist-busting sound and vision not only affirming their place in the musical universe but raising the stakes for whatever comes next.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cheap Trick Announces Fall Tour Dates Photo
Cheap Trick Announces Fall Tour Dates

 Cheap Trick have announced fall tour dates that will begin October 2 at Springfield, MO’s Gillioz Theatre and then make stops across the country through the month. Cheap Trick is currently poised for a busy summer schedule that includes North American headline shows, festivals, benefits, and a tour as special guest to Rod Stewart.

2
boygenius Set Fall Tour Dates With MUNA, Palehound & More Photo
boygenius Set Fall Tour Dates With MUNA, Palehound & More

The band (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) will make stops in New Haven and Philadelphia before two final performances at iconic venues Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl. Support comes from MUNA, Samia, and Palehound and a special Halloween event with 100 gecs and special guest, Sloppy Jane.

3
Video: Corinne Bailey Rae Debuts Video for New York Transit Queen Photo
Video: Corinne Bailey Rae Debuts Video for 'New York Transit Queen'

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae unveils the music video for her new riot grrrl punk inspired single, “New York Transit Queen,” In celebration of the video debut, Corinne Bailey Rae will livestream at 11:40 AM ET to talk about the album and answer questions from fans.

4
Britney Spears to Release New Memoir The Woman in Me in October Photo
Britney Spears to Release New Memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October

Britney Spears will release her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, in October. For the first time, Spears will reveal her incredible journey from being one of the greatest pop stars in music history to being released from her conservatorship.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEOGibson Brands Appoints Cesar Gueikian as Permanent CEO
Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'Silversun Pickups Share Their Cover Of Joe Jackson's 'I'm The Man'
Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp ExperiencesInterview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'Little Monarch Releases New Single 'Tears'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
SIX
CAMELOT