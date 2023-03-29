Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Malang Jobarteh & Chelsea Randall to Present CROSSINGS at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music

Crossings explores intersections and liminal spaces between West African music and 20th and 21st century African and Western classical piano repetoire.

Mar. 29, 2023  

On Thursday, May 25, '23 at 7pm (rescheduled from March 23, '23), at Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, renowned Gambian kora master Malang Jobarteh and acclaimed, NY-native pianist Chelsea Randall will join forces to present Crossings: a bold duo-concert collaboration exploring intersections and liminal spaces between West African music and 20th and 21st century African and Western classical piano repertoire. Jobarteh's set will feature traditional West African and original works for kora, followed by Randall's presentation of piano pieces by György Ligeti, Philip Glass, Nkeiru Okoye, Joshua Uzoigwe and Fred Onovwerosuoke, and will conclude with the world premiere of a new work for kora and piano written by Jobarteh and Randall. Opening remarks will be given by esteemed kora player Salieu Suso, and a festive reception will follow the concert. Crossings is supported by New Music USA's 2022-23 Creator Development Fund.

Performance Details:

Thursday, May 25, 2023, 7pm
Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, 58 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Tickets: $25/GA. Student discounts available. Contact event organizer.
Program

Opening remarks
-Salieu Suso

Traditional West African music and original compositions for kora
-Malang Jobarteh, kora

Metamorphosis 1-5 (excerpts) -Philip Glass
Twenty-Four Studies in African Rhythms, Nos. 1, 6, 5, 12 -Fred Onovwerosuoke
Etude no. 16, Pour Irina -György Ligeti
Ukom, from Talking Drums -Joshua Uzoigwe
Dusk -Nkeiru Okoye
-Chelsea Randall, piano

New composition for kora and piano (Untitled) -Jobarteh and Randall
-Malang Jobarteh and Chelsea Randall

*Program subject to change

About the Artists

Hailing from a distinguished lineage of Gambia kora players, Malang Jobarteh carries on the tradition as a prolific kora performer and educator based in New York City. He has presented concerts at the Center for African Studies at Rutgers University, Wave Hill, Basilica Hudson, Longwood Arts Gallery, Northside Music Festival, Bronx Heritage Center, and many more. Jobarteh is a recording artist and has been featured on albums with Boubacar Diebate, Bela Fleck and Dialy Kounda, among others, and was awarded an Arts Fund grant from Bronx Council for the Arts. Jobarteh also serves in many cultural functions. As a Djeli he is personally responsible for maintaining an oral history of many generations before him, and he is called upon in countless social settings to bring people together, sometimes to resolve disputes, and other times to help leaders of the noble class make important decisions. His role is a complex one with many layers, with no direct parallel in American society.

Pianist Chelsea Randall is a multifaceted artist who seeks to create dialogues between the old, new and undiscovered as a performer and collaborator. Highlights of Chelsea's 2022-2023 Season include the launch of American Mavericks, a performance and commissioning project dedicated to modern Black American composers, an accompanying US tour, lecture/recitals at universities including Howard, and a forthcoming EP of newly commissioned works by leading Black women composers. In June 2021, as part of Chelsea's artist residency at the Box Factory in Ridgewood NY, she gave a Juneteenth recital of sonatas by George Walker, and during the pandemic lockdowns, presented a series of livestream performances supported by Live From our Living Rooms and Music Talks featuring seldom heard works by Robert Palmer and Ruth Crawford Seeger. She is the co-founder and Director EXTENSITY Concert Series in NY which aims to promote diversity and equity in music. https://www.chelsearandall.com/




