MagicSpace Entertainment Joins Forces with Live Events Company LiveCo

LiveCo - a company focused on delivering rich consumer experiences across various areas and genres of live entertainment - announced its new partnership with MagicSpace Entertainment. This new partnership bolsters LiveCo's commitment to developing, producing, and presenting family, theatrical, and variety productions on a global scale.

​​MagicSpace Entertainment is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits, and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise.

"We have spent the last 40 years producing and presenting shows on our own and in partnership with other producers, promoters, and venues. Getting the chance to work with this awesome group of companies is a perfect opportunity to build on that cooperative history and continue our growth as a company," said MagicSpace Entertainment CEO Lee Marshall.

Coming out of the extended COVID intermission, MagicSpace was one of the first to lead the charge to bring audiences back to theaters and arenas across North America launching tours with Simone Biles in the Gold Over America Tour, Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and Alton Brown Live.

"Teaming up with MagicSpace Entertainment is important for us because of the breadth and depth of their productions. They are behind some of the most successful, innovative, and long-running shows around the country and show no signs of slowing down," said Brian Becker, CEO of LiveCo. "Additionally, this new partnership will further bolster our presence in theaters - MagicSpace's specialty - and continue to diversify our business."

LiveCo is pioneering a new form of business combination by not just acquiring companies, but bringing together new partners under the LiveCo umbrella who all have significant roles in building the new venture, and opportunities to see it succeed going forward.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's new partnership with Christian concert leader Transparent Productions, which joined the LiveCo team along with Icon Concerts, Premier Productions, BASE Entertainment, Rush Concerts, Peachtree Entertainment, and now MagicSpace Entertainment. Among the names currently working with its combined teams are Jimmy O. Yang, Criss Angel, Cocomelon Live, Cody Johnson, Jo Koy, Dude Perfect, Zach Bryan, MercyMe, Elevation Worship, and Gabriel Iglesias.