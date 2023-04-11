Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MagicSpace Entertainment Joins Forces with Live Events Company LiveCo

MagicSpace Entertainment Joins Forces with Live Events Company LiveCo

This new partnership bolsters LiveCo’s commitment to developing, producing, and presenting family, theatrical, and variety productions on a global scale.

Apr. 11, 2023  

LiveCo - a company focused on delivering rich consumer experiences across various areas and genres of live entertainment - announced its new partnership with MagicSpace Entertainment. This new partnership bolsters LiveCo's commitment to developing, producing, and presenting family, theatrical, and variety productions on a global scale.

​​MagicSpace Entertainment is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits, and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing, and general management expertise.

"We have spent the last 40 years producing and presenting shows on our own and in partnership with other producers, promoters, and venues. Getting the chance to work with this awesome group of companies is a perfect opportunity to build on that cooperative history and continue our growth as a company," said MagicSpace Entertainment CEO Lee Marshall.

Coming out of the extended COVID intermission, MagicSpace was one of the first to lead the charge to bring audiences back to theaters and arenas across North America launching tours with Simone Biles in the Gold Over America Tour, Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and Alton Brown Live.

"Teaming up with MagicSpace Entertainment is important for us because of the breadth and depth of their productions. They are behind some of the most successful, innovative, and long-running shows around the country and show no signs of slowing down," said Brian Becker, CEO of LiveCo. "Additionally, this new partnership will further bolster our presence in theaters - MagicSpace's specialty - and continue to diversify our business."

LiveCo is pioneering a new form of business combination by not just acquiring companies, but bringing together new partners under the LiveCo umbrella who all have significant roles in building the new venture, and opportunities to see it succeed going forward.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's new partnership with Christian concert leader Transparent Productions, which joined the LiveCo team along with Icon Concerts, Premier Productions, BASE Entertainment, Rush Concerts, Peachtree Entertainment, and now MagicSpace Entertainment. Among the names currently working with its combined teams are Jimmy O. Yang, Criss Angel, Cocomelon Live, Cody Johnson, Jo Koy, Dude Perfect, Zach Bryan, MercyMe, Elevation Worship, and Gabriel Iglesias.



Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single Talk To Me Photo
Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single 'Talk To Me'
Americana singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his newest single 'Talk To Me' (co-produced by Gabe Burdulis).
Grammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single Just Like In Heaven From Forthc Photo
Grammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single 'Just Like In Heaven' From Forthcoming Sophomore Album
Grammy Award winning Victory drops her new single, 'Just Like In Heaven' from her upcoming sophomore album that will be released this spring. The track showcases Victory's distinct and soulful vocals, bringing the full measure of her talent that blends gospel, blues, folk, pop, and soul musical styles.
Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP All Her Strange April 14 Photo
Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14
South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her highly-anticipated debut EP, 'All Her Strange,' set for release on April 14th. Simpson balances her transformative storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits, a technique derived from Joni Mitchell's Woodstock-esque playfulness, and the honest vulnerability of songwriter's Laura Marling and Carole King.
MUNA Cover Celine Dions My Heart Will Go On Photo
MUNA Cover Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On'
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s hit “My Heart Will Go On,” the band delivered a spellbinding and emotional cover of the song for Triple j’s Like a Version. MUNA kicked off the first date with Taylor Swift as part of her already iconic Eras tour in Texas last week. They will be joining Swift on nine dates across the US.

From This Author - Michael Major


WICKED Movie Now Casting For Young NessaroseWICKED Movie Now Casting For Young Nessarose
April 10, 2023

According to a new casting notice, the upcoming Wicked movie is authentically-casting a wheelchair user as Young Nessarose, a new character for the film. Marissa Bode will be playing Nessarose in the upcoming two-part film adaptation, also starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANYVideo: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANY
April 10, 2023

Apple TV+ has released a video preview of Jane Krakowski's big number in the next episode of Schmigadoon! The clip begins with an homage to 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a 'Hot Honey Rag' choreography, trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.
Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice CastCynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice Cast
April 10, 2023

Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs have joined the next installment of Star Wars: Visions. Ashley Park will lend her voice to the english dub of “Journey to the Dark Head.' Daveed Diggs will voice in 'The Pit' with Cynthia Erivo voicing in 'Aau’s Song.' Watch the teaser trailer video for the new release now!
Video: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORYVideo: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY
April 10, 2023

Netflix has released a music video with rapper and “Queen of Bounce Music”, Big Freedia remixing Netflix's Strong Black Lead series 'Hey Queen' just in time for the release of Netflix and Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A  Bridgerton Story. This video also serves as a nod to the significance of HBCU royal court culture.
I SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in MayI SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in May
April 10, 2023

Hosted by celebrated survivalist Bear Grylls and comedian Jordan Conley, this series features eight stand-alone episodes, each with new players who face specially designed games taking Bear’s most legendary adventures up a notch. Watch the video trailer for “I Survived Bear Grylls,” TBS’ new competition series that bridges survival and game shows.
share