Maggie Antone Confirms 2025 Headline Tour

Rising vocalist, songwriter and producer Maggie Antone confirms a run of headline dates in early 2025, with support from Eli Winders, Molly Forbes and Kinsley. See full routing below—including stops in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Antone’s hometown of Richmond and more—and get tickets beginning this Friday at 10A.M. local time HERE.

Additionally, Antone will make her debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on December 13 alongside other rising country artists—get tickets HERE. The performance at the historic venue closes out a nonstop year, which saw Antone release her debut album, Rhinestoned, tour with 49 Winchester, Ella Langley, Trampled by Turtles and Kat Hasty, play shows with Brent Cobb, Ian Munsick, Marty Stuart and The Red Clay Strays and perform at festivals including Bonnaroo, Bourbon & Beyond and Born & Raised.

Antone’s critically acclaimed debut album, Rhinestoned, was released in August via her own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers—get it HERE. Named one of the best albums of 2024 by Rough Trade, Rhinestoned features singles “Everyone But You”—praised by Holler as a “tender and sweetly shy ballad”—“Suburban Outlaw,” title track “Rhinestoned,” “Johnny Moonshine” and a solo version of “I Don’t Wanna Hear About It,” which was previously released as a duet with Brendan Walter.

Antone’s playful humor, distinctly raspy drawl and undeniable charisma land the initial punches on Rhinestoned. A closer listen reveals the vocalist, songwriter and producer’s overarching desire to heal her heart by opening up and extending a helping hand to anyone who wants to do the same. It’s Antone’s ability to contrast her raucousness with a disarming vulnerability that makes Rhinestoned the honest affirmation of life’s ups and downs she hoped it would be. “No matter how big or small it is,” Antone says, “when you’ve gone through something and you hurt, it matters.”

Rhinestoned was co-produced by Antone alongside Carrie K. (Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse), with writing contributions from Trent Dabbs (Ingrid Michaelson, Kacey Musgraves), Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga, Ashley McBryde), Jillian Jacqueline (Keith Urban, Little Big Town) and Antone’s longtime hero Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Miranda Lambert).

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Antone has been hailed as a bold new voice on the rise in alternative country. Her cover of Tyler Childers’ “Lady May” won her instant attention, and Interpretations, a follow up collection of covers including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” John Prine’s “Spanish Pipe Dream” and more, was released in late 2022 to early acclaim. A songwriter since the age of 16, Antone has made music her full-time job since leaving college in late 2021. She is determined to make music that connects with people and write songs that make audiences feel seen and heard, a quality she deeply admires in the artists that have so inspired her to choose this path.

MAGGIE ANTONE LIVE 2025

December 13—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry (2024)

January 22-26—Key West, FL—Mile 0 Fest

February 13—Bloomington, IN—Bluebird Nightclub*

February 14—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar*

February 15—Detroit, MI—El Club*

March 1—Tempe, AZ—Extra Innings

March 27—Knoxville, TN—Open Chord Music†

March 28—Durham, NC—Motorco Music Hall†

March 29—Richmond, VA—The Broadberry†

April 6—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

April 24—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair‡

April 25—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry at The Fillmore‡

April 26—Washington, D.C.—Union Stage‡

July 18-20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky

*Eli Winders supporting

†Molly Forbes supporting

‡Kinsley supporting

Photo credit: Kate Stephenson

Comments